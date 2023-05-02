ZEE5 Global announces Bengali original Shabash Feluda

Shabash Feluda will stream on ZEE5 Global from 5th May!

Shabash Feluda Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has made interesting Bengali titles available at our fingertips. The library gets bigger and better ramping up its presence in the digital space. After the stupendous success of Byomkesh Bakshi, the ace director Arindam Sil is all set to bring another show – Shabash Feluda, a modern-day take on the iconic Bengali sleuth featuring Bengali’s favourite Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Produced by Roadshow and directed by Arindam Sil, the series also stars Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, and Arindam Sil in prominent roles. The spell-binding thriller series will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 5th May 2023.

Spanning across 10 episodes, the story chronicles Feluda [Parambrata Chattopadhyay] and Topshe [Rwitobroto Mukherjee], who are on vacation in picturesque Gangtok when they stumble upon the mysterious death of a business executive, Mr. Selvankar, in a road accident. Feluda soon smells​ foul play in the so-called accident, and there are many suspects. From the dead man’s business partner Sasadhar Bose to the short-haired foreigner Helmut, the mysterious Dr Vaidya or even the timid Nishikanto Sarkar all fall under Feluda’s radar. So, will he unknot the case with his usual aplomb and track down the criminal? With a page-turning whodunit murder mystery, Shabash Feluda Gangtok E Gondogol will pique your interest.

Director, Arindam Sil said, “Written by Satyajit Ray, Feluda is a timeless character who has swooned the audiences over the years, but our show takes a modern-day take on this iconic character. I have enjoyed sketching and getting into the nuances of the character and have poured my life into it. I believe that Paramabrata has brought to life his extraordinary qualities and has fit into the role beautifully. I am eager for the audience to crack this mystery with their favourite detective. With ZEE5 Global onboard, the series will reach the depth of the country.”

Parambrata Chattopadhyay adds, “We cannot wait to bring the iconic character – Feluda, back on screen with a contemporary twist. Working with Arindam was a pleasure, and his film-making skills are top-notch, which incites your inner curiosity. His stories unravel various twists and keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s character Feluda has carved a niche. Arindam has captured his gripping adventures, observations, and humorous quips wisely in Shabash Feluda. I am sure the audience will love this whodunit murder mystery.”

