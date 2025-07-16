Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

UK couple who died in Air India crash to be laid to rest on July 18

The couple were among the passengers who died when the Air India AI 1176 flight from Ahmedabad to London via Mumbai crashed shortly after take-off.

UK couple who died in Air India crash to be laid to rest on July 18

Sunny Patel was born on March 10, 1986 and Monali Patel on July 2, 1987. They died on June 12, 2025.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE FUNERAL funeral service of Sunny Patel and Monali Patel, the UK couple who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, will be held on Friday July 18 at East Chapel, Croydon Crematorium.

According to a funeral notice, the service will begin at 12 pm. A remote video link has also been made available.

Sunny Patel was born on March 10, 1986 and Monali Patel on July 2, 1987. They died on June 12, 2025. The notice reads, “Together in life, together in rest. Bound by love, inseparable in spirit.”

The couple were among the passengers who died when the Air India AI 1176 flight from Ahmedabad to London via Mumbai crashed shortly after take-off.

The death toll for the Ahmedabad Air India crash is confirmed at 260 fatalities — including 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

According to an NDTV report, the Patels were scheduled to fly on June 6 but rescheduled their trip after missing the original flight. They boarded the June 12 flight which crashed.

The black box from the aircraft has been recovered and an investigation is ongoing. According to preliminary investigation report, fuel control switches to both engines of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position seconds before the crash.

Sunny and Monali Patel are survived by family in the UK.

 
ahmedabadair india crashuk victims

Related News

UK schools to teach anti-misogyny lessons
News

UK schools to teach anti-misogyny lessons

Emmy nominations 2025
Entertainment

Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ leads with 27 nods as Apple TV+ and HBO dominate list

More For You

Inflation-Getty

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 4.5 per cent compared to a year earlier, the largest annual rise since February 2024. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images

Inflation hits highest level since January 2024

BRITAIN's annual consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.6 per cent in June, the highest level since January 2024, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The increase slightly lowered expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the inflation rate to remain steady at May's reading of 3.4 per cent. Instead, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a continued rise, marking the highest inflation rate in over a year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

Social media emerged as a significant threat to community cohesion, the British Future report said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

COMMUNITIES remain at risk of fresh unrest unless urgent action is taken to address deep-seated social tensions, a new report, published one year after last summer's riots, has cautioned.

Titled 'The State of Us' by British Future thinktank and the Belong Network, the report published on Tuesday (15) said successive governments have failed to take action and warned that a "powder keg" of unresolved grievances could easily ignite again without immediate intervention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Metropolitan police

The Metropolitan Police said the sentencing followed a 'comprehensive operation'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gang jailed for stealing £1 million jewellery from London’s Indian community

FOUR members of an organised crime network that stole more than £1 million worth of jewellery from Indian and South Asian families in London have been sentenced to a total of 17 years and one month in prison.

The Metropolitan Police said the sentencing followed a “comprehensive operation” that led to the imprisonment of Jerry O’Donnell, 33, Barney Maloney, Quey Adger, 23, and Patrick Ward, 43. All four were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to burglary.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fauja Singh

Singh did not possess a birth certificate, but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911.

Getty Images

Fauja Singh, 'world's oldest marathon runner', dies aged 114 in road accident

FAUJA SINGH, the Indian-born British national widely regarded as the world’s oldest distance runner, died in a road accident at the age of 114, his biographer said on Tuesday.

Singh, popularly known as the "Turbaned Tornado", was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in his native village of Bias in Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

King Charles to host Donald Trump for state visit in September

KING CHARLES will host US president Donald Trump in September for a second state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The visit is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc