UK couple who died in Air India crash to be laid to rest on July 18

THE FUNERAL funeral service of Sunny Patel and Monali Patel, the UK couple who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, will be held on Friday July 18 at East Chapel, Croydon Crematorium.
According to a funeral notice, the service will begin at 12 pm. A remote video link has also been made available.
Sunny Patel was born on March 10, 1986 and Monali Patel on July 2, 1987. They died on June 12, 2025. The notice reads, “Together in life, together in rest. Bound by love, inseparable in spirit.”
The couple were among the passengers who died when the Air India AI 1176 flight from Ahmedabad to London via Mumbai crashed shortly after take-off.
The death toll for the Ahmedabad Air India crash is confirmed at 260 fatalities — including 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.
According to an NDTV report, the Patels were scheduled to fly on June 6 but rescheduled their trip after missing the original flight. They boarded the June 12 flight which crashed.
The black box from the aircraft has been recovered and an investigation is ongoing. According to preliminary investigation report, fuel control switches to both engines of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position seconds before the crash.
Sunny and Monali Patel are survived by family in the UK.