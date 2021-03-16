YouTube star Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask at Grammys red carpet

By Sattwik Biswal







INDO-CANADIAN YouTube star Lilly Singh extended her support to the farmers’ agitation in India by wearing a “I stand with farmers” mask at the red carpet of 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 32-year-old tweeted an image and wrote that the red carpet of Grammy Awards gives her an opportunity to show solidarity with the Indian farmers.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs,” her Twitter caption for the image read.







Earlier, Singh had thanked pop star Rihanna for supporting the farmers’ agitation in India, which later triggered a wave of support from the global community including celebrities, politicians and activists. Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, actors Susan Sarandon and Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus to name a few.

“Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is tired,” Singh had earlier posted on social media.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points for over three months – demanding the repeal of the contentious farm laws.











