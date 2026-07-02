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Xbox Game Pass to lose 12 games this month as Microsoft prepares next update

Titles include EA Sports FC 24, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and PowerWash Simulator

Xbox Game

The announcement comes just days before Microsoft is expected to reveal the next lineup of games

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Microsoft has confirmed 12 games will leave Xbox Game Pass in mid-July.
  • Titles include EA Sports FC 24, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and PowerWash Simulator.
  • The announcement comes ahead of the next batch of games joining the subscription service.

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of games leaving Xbox Game Pass, giving subscribers time to finish several popular titles before they are removed from the service later this month.

The announcement comes just days before Microsoft is expected to reveal the next lineup of games joining the subscription platform.

Twelve games leaving Xbox Game Pass

The following titles have been added to the "Leaving Soon" section of the Game Pass app and are scheduled to leave in mid-July:

  • PowerWash Simulator (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Techtonica (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Back to the Dawn (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • My Friendly Neighborhood (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • EA Sports FC 24 (Console and Cloud)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Stellaris (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Splitgate: Arena Reloaded
  • Golf With Your Friends (Console, PC and Cloud)
  • Super Fantasy Kingdom (PC)
  • Whiskerwood (PC)

Time running out for subscribers

Once these games leave Xbox Game Pass, they will no longer be available through an active subscription unless they return to the catalogue in the future.

Subscribers currently playing any of the listed titles have a limited opportunity to complete them before they are removed.

More games on the way

The removal of older titles is part of Microsoft's regular Game Pass rotation, which makes room for new additions each month.

The company is expected to announce its next batch of Game Pass titles soon, with new games set to join the service after the latest departures.

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