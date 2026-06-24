GTA 6 set to launch at £59 as Rockstar confirms single-player focus at release

Highlights

Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will launch at £59

The Ultimate Edition will cost £73

The game is being released as a single-player experience

Pre-orders open on 25 June ahead of the November launch

The pricing decision could influence future blockbuster game releases

After months of speculation surrounding the cost of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has finally revealed the launch price of one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in recent years.

The publisher confirmed that the standard edition of GTA 6 will cost around £59 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the Ultimate Edition will be priced at approximately £73.

Rockstar also confirmed that the game will launch as a single-player experience, with no details yet announced regarding a successor to the hugely popular GTA Online.

Could GTA 6 reshape game pricing?

The price of GTA 6 has been one of the most closely watched topics in the gaming industry, with some analysts previously suggesting Rockstar could charge as much as £74 for the standard edition.

While the final figure falls below those predictions, it still marks a rise on the pricing model that has become standard for many major console releases in recent years.

Industry observers believe Rockstar's decision could have wider implications, potentially encouraging other publishers to increase prices for future big-budget titles.

Alongside the pricing announcement, Rockstar confirmed that players will begin their GTA 6 journey through a single-player experience at launch.

The company has not revealed any plans for a new online component, leading to speculation that the current version of GTA Online may continue operating separately after GTA 6 arrives in November.

Further details on Rockstar's online strategy are expected closer to release.

One of gaming's biggest investments

The announcement comes amid continuing discussion about the scale of the game's development budget.

Industry estimates have suggested GTA 6 may have cost between £735 million and £1.1 billion to produce, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever developed.

Although Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have not disclosed official figures, chief executive Strauss Zelnick has previously acknowledged the project's scale, describing it as an expensive undertaking.

If those estimates are accurate, GTA 6 would comfortably surpass the reported budgets of major titles such as The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West and several entries in the Call of Duty franchise.

Pre-orders begin this week

Pre-orders for GTA 6 will open on 25 June, with Rockstar also outlining bonuses for early purchasers and those choosing the Ultimate Edition.

The company has additionally confirmed that physical copies will not contain a disc, instead providing players with a download code inside the box.

Rockstar also released new screenshots, cover artwork and fresh images of Vice City as excitement continues to build ahead of the game's launch on 19 November.

With its enormous expectations, reported billion-pound budget and record-breaking levels of anticipation, GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the most significant entertainment launches of the decade.