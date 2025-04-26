Xbox offers 3 free games for a limited time – claim before Sunday

Skip to content
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 26, 2025
Xbox players still have time to claim three free games as part of the latest Free Play Days event – but they must act fast, with the offer ending tomorrow.

Available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members, the Free Play Days promotion includes three titles which can be downloaded and played at no extra cost. The offer runs until Sunday, 27 April at 11:59pm Pacific Time – early Monday morning UK time.

The free games are:

Alien: Isolation
 First released in 2014, Alien: Isolation is a survival horror game set 15 years after the events of the 1979 film Alien. Players control Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, as she searches for answers about her mother’s disappearance. The game is highly praised for its tense atmosphere and remains one of the most respected titles in the genre.

Make Way
 Launched in 2023, Make Way is a top-down, multiplayer racing game. Up to six players can compete in fast-paced races packed with hazards and weapons. Players can also create their own tracks, making it a perfect choice for family and friends this weekend.

NHL 25
 The latest in the popular ice hockey series, NHL 25 offers a more dynamic experience thanks to its new ICE-Q gameplay intelligence system. Next-gen Vision Control allows players greater precision in positioning, defending, and goal attempts, delivering the most advanced version of the game yet.

Players who want to try these games should add them to their library before the offer expires late on Sunday night.

