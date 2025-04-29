Wotsits launches Mac and Cheese range in chilled ready meal aisle

Wotsits, the popular snack brand owned by PepsiCo, has expanded into the chilled ready meals category with the launch of Wotsits Mac and Cheese. Developed in collaboration with Samworth Brothers Group Meals division and Lean Kitchen Network, the new range will be available from 28 April 2025 in selected Tesco stores.

The new product line introduces three flavour variants: Really Cheesy, Sweet & Spicy, and Flamin’ Hot. This move marks Wotsits’ first step beyond the crisps aisle, offering fans a new way to enjoy the brand's signature taste in a ready meal format.

The chilled ready meals market has seen a +7% year-on-year increase, indicating a growing demand for convenient, branded meal solutions. PepsiCo reports that Wotsits is currently valued at £180 million, with an 8.3% year-on-year growth in value, positioning the brand strongly for diversification.

The Really Cheesy flavour combines traditional mac and cheese with Wotsits’ signature cheese seasoning. Sweet & Spicy adds a mild kick for those looking for a twist on the classic, while Flamin’ Hot aims to appeal to consumers seeking spicier options. The Flamin’ Hot sub-brand has already seen commercial success, with products like Wotsits Crunchy Flamin’ Hot generating £29 million in sales since its March 2024 launch.

According to market data, 83% of current chilled ready meal shoppers are aged 45 and above. By introducing Wotsits Mac and Cheese, PepsiCo and Samworth Brothers aim to attract a younger demographic to the category. Marketing efforts will include digital campaigns, influencer partnerships, and in-store shopper marketing initiatives, all designed to generate buzz among younger audiences and drive impulse purchases.

Phoebe Chapman, Senior Brand Manager at Walkers Snacks, said: “Launching Wotsits Mac and Cheese marks a significant milestone for our brand. It’s the first time we’ve taken the much-loved Wotsits taste beyond the crisp aisle, allowing shoppers to experience it in an entirely new format. We’re bringing something fun, exciting, and delicious to the ready meals category that we’re confident will help retailers appeal to a whole new range of shoppers.”

Seamus McCabe, Category Commercial Director (Meals) at Samworth Brothers Group, added: “There’s a huge opportunity to challenge the norm in the meals category. By teaming up with a brand as iconic as Wotsits, we’re not only tapping into a growing consumer demand for meals from household names, but we’re also offering something truly unique and disruptive. The category is primed for innovation, and we believe Wotsits Mac and Cheese is the perfect recipe to shake things up.”

Each Wotsits Mac and Cheese meal will be sold in a 400g format with a manufacturer’s recommended selling price of £4. The initial launch in Tesco will act as a testbed before a wider rollout is planned for later in the year.

This product expansion aligns with broader consumer trends favouring branded, ready-to-eat meals that offer comfort and convenience. By capitalising on the strength of the Wotsits brand and responding to changing consumer preferences, PepsiCo aims to establish a new presence within the chilled meals sector.

Market insights from Kantar and NielsenIQ highlight both the potential for growth in the ready meals category and the increasing value of brand recognition in driving purchase decisions. With the Wotsits brand already established as a household name, the Mac and Cheese range is positioned to perform well among both existing fans and new consumers seeking fast, flavourful meal options.