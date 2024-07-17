England qualify for Women’s Euro 2025 with Sweden draw

Sarina Wiegman’s team knew that avoiding defeat in Group A3 would guarantee a top-two finish and automatic qualification for Women’s Euro 2025.

England created few chances in Gothenburg but held on despite late pressure from Sweden, the 1984 winners, who needed a victory to qualify. (Photo credit: @Lionesses)

By: Vivek Mishra

Reigning champions England secured a goalless draw against Sweden in their final Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier on Tuesday, ensuring their place at next year’s finals. Italy and the Netherlands also qualified for the tournament.

“I’m happy, I’m very relieved because it was a tough game,” coach Wiegman told ITV. “The first half I think we dominated.

“When you are so dominant we have to create more chances and score goals. In the second half we couldn’t keep up that level.

“We did fight for it. I think we can do a little bit better, but keeping the 0-0, qualifying in this group, I am relieved.”

Sweden finished third in the group and will have to compete in the play-offs later this year.

In Group A1, Italy and the Netherlands progressed. Italy secured a 4-0 victory over Finland to finish top, while the Dutch claimed second place with a 1-1 draw against Norway.

(With AFP inputs)