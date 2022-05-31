‘Why Wasn’t I Invited,’ asks Priyanka Chopra as her neighbours in LA vibe to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’

Chopra is presently busy filming for Amazon Prime Videos’ streaming show Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra was surprised when she heard the popular Bollywood song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ playing loud near her house in Los Angeles during the Memorial Day weekend.

The Quantico star, who lives in LA with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie, was in for a surprise when she heard the Hindi song. She could not stop herself and recorded a video from her patio.

As Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of what the weekend is looking like, she is also heard saying, “Memorial Day weekend. Where’s this music coming from? Let’s go.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Memorial Day weekend in LA… Why wasn’t I invited?” Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed filming for the Russo Brothers’ Citadel after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home. For the uninitiated, PeeCee and Jonas became parents via surrogacy in January, but their daughter had to spend 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) before coming home.

Welcoming their daughter home, PeeCee shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She added, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also, there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.