West Midlands leaders demand increased rail services to drive regional economy

Highlights

West Midlands Combined Authority board approves extension of collaboration agreement granting devolved rail powers.

Council leaders call for expanded services including six trains per hour on Cross City Line and improved Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton connection.

Mayor Richard Parker pledges continued lobbying of government for adequate service levels and greater revenue control.

Leaders across the West Midlands have called for significant improvements to rail services as the region secures extended devolved powers over its railway network.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) board approved an extension to the 'collaboration agreement' between West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE) and the Department for Transport (DfT), strengthening local control over the region's rail infrastructure.

The agreement grants WMRE substantial devolved powers, including the authority to propose changes to fares and passenger services, day-to-day contract and commercial management of operations, and ownership of the West Midlands Railway brand.

Push for greater autonomy

Council leaders urged West Midlands mayor Richard Parker to leverage these powers to deliver lasting economic benefits through improved connectivity.

City of Wolverhampton Council leader Stephen Simkins backed the agreement while calling for full autonomy over train networks and operators during the interim period before nationalisation. "We will see the benefits for years to come," Simkins said.

He highlighted the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway connection as a critical economic opportunity, stating "I've talked about this for 10 years. There is a real opportunity if we get the powers, we could develop this."

Simkins emphasised that dormant stations could be returned to service for regional economic development, adding "Connectivity needs to be paramount and if we get the powers, we can put the investment in."

Councillor Rob Pocock, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for Transformation and Governance, raised concerns about new infrastructure requiring adequate service provision.

While welcoming Pineapple Road, Moseley and Kings Heath stations, he stressed "They're of no value if we don't have a reliable and frequent service at those stations."



Pocock advocated for six trains per hour on the Cross City Line, arguing this would help tackle traffic congestion and strengthen economic links.

Mayor Parker committed to working with council leaders to secure greater influence over revenue support allocation for regional rail services.

"I'll continue to work with the leaders and deputy leaders of the councils that are impacted by that and continue to lobby government to ensure we get the services running on the ground this region needs," Parker said.



Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)