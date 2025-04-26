West Midlands bus timetable changes from Sunday – check new timings

A series of changes to bus timetables across the West Midlands are set to be introduced this weekend.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) confirmed that the revised schedules will come into effect from Sunday, following an annual review of the network by bus operators.
The adjustments will impact services in Birmingham, Coventry, and the Black Country, with several routes seeing changes to their frequency. TfWM has urged passengers to check updated timetables online before travelling.
The key changes include:
Birmingham
- Service 1 (Five Ways to Acock’s Green via Moseley): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 20 minutes. An additional morning peak journey will run from Acocks Green between 07:15 BST and 08:00 BST.
- Service 14 (Birmingham to Chelmsley Wood via Alum Rock): Daytime frequency will be slightly reduced, with buses running every 10 minutes.
- Service 18 (Yardley Wood to Bartley Green via Cotteridge): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 15 minutes.
- Service 50 (Birmingham to Druids Heath via Moseley): Peak-time frequency will be increased. The timetable has been adjusted to better coordinate with Diamond Bus service 50.
- Service 65 (Birmingham to Perry Common via Short Heath): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 15 minutes.
- Service 67 (Birmingham to Castle Vale via Tyburn Road): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 15 minutes. The route will no longer stop at Farnborough Drive and will terminate at Reed Square, Castle Vale.
- Service 72 (Chelmsley Wood to Solihull via Marston Green): Saturday frequency will be reduced to every 15 minutes.
Black Country
- Service 1 (Tettenhall Wood to Dudley via Wolverhampton): Will operate on a 10-minute weekday frequency.
- Service 5 (West Bromwich to Sutton Coldfield via New Oscott): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 12 minutes. Additional journeys will operate from Sutton between 15:15 and 15:45 BST and arrive into Sutton between 08:00 and 08:45 BST to support school travel.
- Service 6 (Dudley to Stourbridge via Russells Hall Hospital): Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 12 minutes.
- Service 126 (Birmingham to Dudley via Bearwood): Weekday daytime frequency will be reduced to every 20 minutes. Services will be coordinated with the X8 and X10 to provide a combined service every 6/6/8 minutes between Birmingham and Quinton, and 8/12 minutes specifically for X8 and X10.
- Service X10 (Birmingham to Gornal Wood via Halesowen and Merry Hill): Will run at a reduced frequency, maintaining a basic 20-minute service from Monday to Saturday during daytime hours.
Coventry
- Services 5/5A (Coventry to Coundon/Coventry to Coundon via Barker Butts Lane): These routes will be withdrawn and replaced by a revised Service 7 and a new Service 7A, which will run via Barkers Butts Lane instead of Holyhead Road.
- Services 7/7A (Bell Green to Coundon via Coventry): These services will now serve Barkers Butts Lane (replacing 5/5A), while Holyhead Road will be covered by Service X1. Service 7A will also extend to Norman Place Road, previously covered by Service 5.
Full details of the timetable changes can be found on the Transport for West Midlands website.