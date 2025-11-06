Skip to content
Sandeep Shingadia named interim transport chief for West Midlands

Experienced transport professional to oversee TfWM operations while permanent recruitment continues

Sandeep Shingadia of transport for West Midlands

Via LDRS
Gurdip Thandi
By Gurdip ThandiNov 06, 2025

Highlights

  • Sandeep Shingadia takes over as Interim Executive Director of TfWM on November (14).
  • He brings nearly 28 years of transport sector experience to the role-.
  • Shingadia replaces Anne Shaw, who stepped down after eight years in leadership

Sandeep Shingadia has been appointed as the temporary boss to oversee all transport operations across the West Midlands. He will take up the position of interim executive director at transport for West Midlands (TfWM) on November (14), while the organisation continues its search for a permanent appointment. The role became vacant after Anne Shaw stepped down following eight years of service.

Shingadia brings nearly 28 years of experience in the transport sector to the position. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, board director at Colmore Business District, board director at European Metropolitan Transport Authorities (EMTA), and vice-president at the Network of Metropolitan Areas and Regions (METREX).

Experience and Achievements

During his tenure in the West Midlands, Shingadia has played a key role in several major transport projects. He built the business cases that enabled the delivery of multiple Metro extensions, including the Birmingham City Centre Extension, Wolverhampton City Centre Extension, and Wednesbury to Brierley Hill line.

He also led the development of the HS2 Connectivity Package, which provides regional access to HS2 stations at Curzon Street and Interchange. This initiative has resulted in the delivery of Sprint services, new local rail stations, and highway improvements throughout the region.

Additionally, Shingadia spearheaded the West Midlands City Region Sustainable Transport Fund, which secured the largest national award of funding to support transport improvements combined with behavioural change measures. He currently serves as TfWM's director of Strategic Partnerships and Integration.

His predecessor, Anne Shaw, joined TfWM eight years ago as Director of Network Resilience before becoming executive director in 2022. Prior to that, she spent 26 years with Birmingham City Council's transport department.

During her leadership, Shaw oversaw Metro extensions, the construction of new railway stations, and plans to franchise the region's bus network. She was awarded an OBE for her work in planning and delivering transport during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

LDRS (Local Democracy Reporting Service)

transportwest midlandsleadership

