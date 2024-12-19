Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

After Jubilee, director Vikramaditya Motwane is back with a thrilling prison drama series based on true-life events at Asia’s largest prison

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Vikramaditya Motwane

Getty Images
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 19, 2024
Lisa Antony
See Full Bio

Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.

The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Black Warrant will be the first Hindi series of 2025 for Netflix. The high-stakes series will explore the lives of notorious offenders in Asia’s largest prison through the eyes of a rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta (Zahan Kapoor). Netflix India, in one of their social media posts, wrote, “India ki sabse Khaufnaak jail mein ek naya jailer aaya hai. Based on certain real events. Watch Black Warrant, out 10 January, only on Netflix. #BlackWarrantOnNetflix.

"Motwane, the creator and showrunner alongside Satyanshu Singh, will look at the stark realities of prison life, both for the police officers and the prisoners serving time. He and Singh are co-directors of the series along with Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta in the star cast as well.

hindi seriesprison drama seriessacred gamesshashi kapoorvikramaditya motwanenetflix india

Related News

Return of Arjun Kapoor
Entertainment

Return of Arjun Kapoor

Asjad Nazir

More For You

Atlee-reveals-his-bet-with-SRK
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
AFP via Getty Images

Atlee recalls the bet he had with Shah Rukh Khan about 'mass character' in Jawan

The 2023 blockbuster Jawan made huge waves as Shah Rukh Khan made his first collaboration with Atlee. In the movie, SRK was seen in a double role – Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director of the movie Atlee says he never thought the former would become the ‘mass character’. In an interview, he admitted that he even had a ‘bet’ going on with King Khan as to who would be hailed as the mass character.

He was speaking at a promotional event hosted for team Baby John. Atlee candidly talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Santosh-shortlisted-for-Oscar-2025
A still from Santosh
A still from Santosh

India has every reason to be proud: Shahana Goswami on Santosh’s Oscar entry

Director Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, a movie set in rural north India, has been shortlisted for Oscar 2025 in the International Feature Film category from the UK. Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of a widow who inherits the job of her husband as a cop in the film, says, “I feel really happy, proud, and encouraged by this selection. It’s a moment of celebration for (director) Sandhya Suri (and) for all of us.”

The movie is an international co-production of the UK, India, France and Germany. Though Santosh is the UK’s official entry to the Oscars, Goswami feels India deserves to be proud of it regardless.

Keep ReadingShow less
British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ shortlisted for Oscars
A still from Santosh

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ shortlisted for Oscars

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s debut feature film, Santosh, has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Representing the UK, Santosh stars Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar and is one of the 15 films vying for a spot in the final five nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday morning.

Santosh tells the story of a newly widowed housewife (played by Goswami) who inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder. The film, which marks Suri’s feature directorial debut, is joined on the shortlist by other international contenders such as France’s Emilia Pérez, Brazil’s I’m Still Here, and Germany’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Keep ReadingShow less
First-Lead-Varun-Dhawan-in-Baby-John

Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Getty Images

Bollywood's Christmas releases promise surprise cameos

Buckle up for 2 Christmas releases starring big names, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan. Firstly, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to be released on December 25. The movie, written by Kalees and Sumit Arora, is directed by Kalees and bankrolled by Atlee. It is believed to be an adaptation of the popular 2016 Tamil film Theri, However, last week, Varun Dhawan, in an interview, clarified that Baby John is not a direct remake of Theri, but rather an adaptation with a fresh take on the original.


The trailer, with a predominant shade of red in its colouring, has set the tone for becoming a good action thriller. IMDb says the movie “revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places to safeguard his family”. You can expect a perfect blend of high-octane stunts and powerful performances by the cast as it has passed the vibe to become a mass entertainer. From the stills of Varun’s entry to Jackie Shroff’s acting, the audience is sure to be enchanted by some top-notch screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Abraham birthday

John Abraham

Getty Images for DIFF

John Abraham birthday: A look back in time when King Khan called him a ‘gentle giant’

Lisa Antony


On the occasion of actor John Abraham’s birthday, here is a moment worth recalling when Shah Rukh Khan called his Pathaan co-star a ‘gentle giant’. Now this would surely spark the curiosity of any lovers of King Khan and, of course, John Abraham.
King Khan is seeing praising John in a clip posted on Yash Raj Film’s YouTube account.

John shared the screen with the charismatic Khan in Siddharath Anand’s action thriller film, Pathaan, which came out in 2023. John, who celebrates his birthday today (December 17), plays the ole of the antagonist against Khan’s character. There are scenes where John’s character locks hands with that of Khan’s. However, during the fight scenes, SRK says John was a bit hesitant to pack a punch at him, probably out of respect and love for the senior. “John was very shy and didn’t want to punch me,” says Khan in the video clip. It is following this that he calls him a ‘gentle giant’ who helped him look nice in the hit movie. The megastar also spoke of how it was nice working alongside John.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications