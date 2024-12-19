Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.

The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Black Warrant will be the first Hindi series of 2025 for Netflix. The high-stakes series will explore the lives of notorious offenders in Asia’s largest prison through the eyes of a rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta (Zahan Kapoor). Netflix India, in one of their social media posts, wrote, “India ki sabse Khaufnaak jail mein ek naya jailer aaya hai. Based on certain real events. Watch Black Warrant, out 10 January, only on Netflix. #BlackWarrantOnNetflix.

