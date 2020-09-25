Varun Dhawan gets tested for COVID-19, shares video on Instagram

A lot of Bollywood celebs are back on the sets and are shooting in this new normal. It looks like soon Varun Dhawan will be returning to work and before that the actor decided to get tested for COVID-19.

Varun took to Instagram to share a video with his fans in which he is getting tested for the coronavirus. He captioned the post as, “Returning to work 💪 With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) 🙏thank you to all the medical personnel.”

Well, we wonder which film Varun is all set to start working on. Is it Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s biopic or Raj Mehta’s next?

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Arun Khetarpal’s biopic was announced last year in October. Varun had posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday 2/lt #ARUNKHETRAPAL. It’s always been my dream to play a solider of INDIA. This is my most important film . Can’t wait to be directed by the mad genius sriram Raghavan one more time to bring to the big screen the life of 2/lt #ARUNKHETARPAL. Cant wait to begin working with dino vision my producer who always has a vision but this time with emmotion. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #poonahorse. JAI HIND 🇮🇳. Thank you to my fans and hope i don’t let you down.”

Talking about Raj Mehta’s next, the film will be produced by Karan Johar and it will star Kiara Advani as the female lead. Well, the movie is not yet officially announced.