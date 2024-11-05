Harris, Trump end campaigns as US set to vote in historic election

Both candidates held rallies across key battleground states in the final hours before election day.

In a tight race, Trump vowed to guide the United States to ‘new heights of glory,’ while Harris asserted that ‘momentum is on our side.’ (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KAMALA Harris and Donald Trump made their final appeals to voters on Monday, with Americans set to choose between the first woman president or a historic Republican comeback that could impact the global stage.

In a tight race, Trump vowed to guide the United States to “new heights of glory,” while Harris asserted that “momentum is on our side.” Both candidates held rallies across key battleground states in the final hours before election day.

The Democratic vice president concluded her campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, addressing supporters on the iconic steps featured in the movie Rocky.

“This could be one of the closest races in history – every single vote matters,” Harris told the crowd, joined by notable figures like Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Referencing the movie, she noted that “here at these famous steps” she was saluting “those who start as the underdog and climb to victory.” Harris, 60, who joined the race three months ago after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal, reiterated her confidence in a win.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, former president Trump closed his campaign alongside several family members, although his wife Melania was not present. His speeches, both in Michigan and earlier stops in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, were marked by intense rhetoric.

“With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America – indeed, the world – to new heights of glory,” he told his audience as midnight approached.

The two candidates emphasised the importance of turnout, with more than 82 million early votes already cast. Trump urged supporters to “put ourselves in a position to win, which we can do very easily if we show up,” while Harris urged, “We need everyone to vote in Pennsylvania and you will decide the outcome.”

Polls will open across the East Coast at 6 am (11 am UK time) Tuesday, though Dixville Notch in New Hampshire recorded its first votes at midnight, splitting equally between Harris and Trump.

In their final messages, the candidates painted starkly different visions. Trump, speaking earlier in Pennsylvania, described a declining America overwhelmed by illegal immigration. Harris, meanwhile, highlighted her opposition to Trump-backed abortion restrictions and called for a “fresh start” after years of divisive political discourse.

At 78, Trump is the oldest major party candidate to run for the presidency. Despite his legal challenges and controversies, he heads into election day with strong support on issues like the economy and immigration.

First-time voter Ethan Wells, a 19-year-old in Michigan, expressed support for Trump, criticising Biden’s policies on immigration. “When Trump was president, nobody messed with America,” he said.

Harris has managed to galvanise the Democratic Party within just three months, drawing support from young people and women. “Tomorrow, we will elect the first female president,” said 24-year-old Luke Little in Philadelphia.

Global interest in the outcome remains high, with significant implications for international conflicts and climate policy. Concerns over US democracy are also prominent, particularly if Trump contests the results. In Washington, businesses are bracing for potential unrest, boarding up windows ahead of election day.

(With inputs from AFP)