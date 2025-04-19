Ford recalls over 148,000 vehicles in the US for brake and software issues

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 148,000 vehicles in the United States across two separate recalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on 17 April.

The first recall involves 123,611 vehicles, including specific 2017–2018 models of the Ford F-150, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles are being recalled due to a potential brake fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. According to the NHTSA, the leak could lead to a reduction in braking performance and an increase in stopping distance.

The recall report indicates that drivers may experience a change in brake pedal feel and receive warning indicators. The affected vehicles were manufactured with brake master cylinders that may allow brake fluid to leak into the brake booster. This condition can affect braking ability.

Ford dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace the brake master cylinder or the brake booster, if necessary. The repairs will be provided free of charge.

The NHTSA’s defect notice for this recall can be identified under NHTSA Campaign Number 24v266000. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed starting on 29 April 2025.

The second recall affects 24,655 units of the 2025 Ford Explorer. The vehicles involved may have an issue with the Powertrain Control Module (PCM). The NHTSA states that the PCM may reset during driving, which could result in an engine stall or damage to the park system.

The recall report says that if the PCM resets while the vehicle is in motion, the powertrain system may be disrupted. This could cause the engine to shut down temporarily or the gear position to be misread, affecting the operation of the vehicle's park system.

Ford has identified that a software update is required to correct the PCM issue. The software fix will be provided by dealers at no cost to owners.

This second recall is listed under NHTSA Campaign Number 24v267000. According to the regulator, owners of the affected 2025 Ford Explorer vehicles will be notified by mail no later than 26 May 2025.

Ford reported both recalls voluntarily. As of the latest reports from the NHTSA, there have been no confirmed crashes or injuries related to either recall.

Owners of affected vehicles can check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA’s recall website (nhtsa.gov/recalls) to confirm if their vehicle is part of the recall.

Both recalls are managed through Ford's network of authorised dealerships. Owners may also contact Ford customer service for more information, referencing the specific recall numbers issued by the NHTSA.

For further updates, vehicle owners are advised to monitor official communications from Ford and the NHTSA.