Visa holders asked to switch to eVisa before year-end

The switch is part of a government initiative to digitise the immigration system, enhancing security and efficiency.

Expired documents will remain valid for international travel until 31 March 2025 to ease the transition. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

OVER 3.1 million people have transitioned from physical immigration documents to eVisas, according to Home Office data.

The switch is part of a government initiative to digitise the immigration system, enhancing security and efficiency.

With biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) set to expire on 31 December 2024, remaining holders are encouraged to make the transition soon.

Expired documents will remain valid for international travel until 31 March 2025 to ease the transition.

Seema Malhotra MP, minister for migration and citizenship, stated that measures are in place to ensure a smooth switch and address concerns.

Support services are available for those facing challenges during the process.

The government has urged parents of children using BRPs and those with indefinite leave to remain to act promptly.

Switching is free and does not affect existing rights or immigration status.

