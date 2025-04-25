Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

From gritty reboots to heartfelt continuations, these fan-favourite series return with a fresh twist this year.

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

2025’s biggest TV revivals – Daredevil: Born Again, Frasier, Doctor Who, Little House on the Prairie, and King of the Hill – as beloved shows return with fresh twists

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.

Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.

1. Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+
After disappearing into Marvel’s multiverse madness, Daredevil is back in a big, bloody way. Charlie Cox returns as the blind vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, and fans are getting everything they begged for: gritty alleyway justice, courtroom tension, and that deliciously terrifying Kingpin played by Vincent D’Onofrio. Forget bubblegum Marvel – this is raw, real, and ridiculously good.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


2. Frasier – Season 2 – Paramount+
Frasier Crane’s new Boston-based comeback is like a posh martini with a dash of midlife crisis. With snappy dialogue, awkward family reunions, and unexpected Gen Z clashes, the revival is no nostalgia snooze. It's a witty deep dive into growing older with somewhat grace. Kelsey Grammer still kills it, and Niles’ absence? Surprisingly well handled.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


3. Doctor Who – Season 15 – BBC One / Disney+
Ncuti Gatwa steps into the TARDIS like he was born for it: radiant, razor-sharp, and refreshingly unpredictable. With Varada Sethu as his new companion, the show brings together trippy timelines with very current commentary. Russell T Davies is back running the show, and honestly? This might be the most exciting Doctor Who has felt in over a decade.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


4. Little House on the Prairie – Netflix
Goodbye rose-tinted prairie dresses, hello realism. Netflix is rebooting Little House on the Prairie not as a cutesy history lesson but as a grounded, inclusive portrait of survival and struggle in the American West. Based more closely on the original books and less on TV tropes, this reboot has the potential to be a Yellowstone for your soul.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


5. King of the Hill – Hulu
Hank Hill and his deadpan gang are back, and they’ve aged like fine barbecue. The new King of the Hill revival reunites the original voice cast but brings 2025 problems to small-town Texas, from influencer culture to climate anxiety. It’s still awkward, still heart-warming, and still sneakily brilliant in its satire.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


So, why are we obsessed with reboots again?

Let’s be real, guys! We know that not all comebacks stick the landing. But these five? They’ve got the OG magic, fresh twists, and enough fan frenzy to drown out the haters. Whether it’s Matt Murdock’s fists or Carrie Bradshaw’s credit card, some legends just won’t quit.

So, grab your snacks, cancel your plans, and let the revival marathon begin.

daredevil born againdoctor who season 15frasier season 2king hill revivallegendary showslittle house prairiereboots obsessionrevival shows

Related News

kailash kher
UK Events

Kailash Kher Live in London

UK Asian Film Festival 2025 Explores Themes of Longing & Belonging
Entertainment

UK Asian Film Festival celebrates stories of longing and belonging in 27th edition

ve-day-getty
UK

Public invited to attend VE Day 80 procession and flypast

Thudarum Review Round-Up: Mohanlal Delivers a Comeback Masterclass
Entertainment

'Thudarum' review round-up: Mohanlal returns to form in a dark, emotional ride that’s winning hearts

More For You

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

Hayden Christensen speaking at an event

Getty Images

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

After much speculation, Hayden Christensen has confirmed he’s returning as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of Ahsoka. The actor made the announcement during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, sharing his enthusiasm about revisiting a version of Anakin that fans haven’t fully explored in live-action, the Clone Wars-era Jedi, before his fall to the dark side.

Christensen said that bringing this version of Anakin to life has long been something he and Star Wars creator George Lucas had hoped to explore on screen. The new season, which starts filming next week, will give fans a deeper look at that chapter of the character's life, though details about his exact role remain under wraps.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

Manas Shah

Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

A NATURAL flair for performance propelled Manas Shah from a talent contest to becoming an in-demand actor.

His diverse roles have ranged from TV dramas like Yeh Hai Chahatein to leading roles in Gujarati films. Originally from Ahmedabad and now based in Mumbai, the versatile performer recently joined the popular serial Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani, which has been drawing audiences since its premiere on the Dangal TV channel in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Nisha Katona brings warmth and authenticity to TV with Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, sharing family recipes and local flavours from her own kitchen.


Instagram/nishakatonashomekitchen

'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Nisha Katona, the beloved British-Indian chef, restaurateur, and former barrister, is bringing warmth and authenticity to TV screens with her latest series, Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, airing on ITV1. Known for her no-fuss, flavour-packed, and accessible approach to cooking, Katona invites viewers into her Wirral farmstead, bringing a fresh, down-to-earth vibe compared to the polished studio sets of traditional cooking shows.

The series, which debuted on February 8, 2025, is a cosy hug of family, local produce, and the joy of home cooking. Filmed in her own kitchen, the show captures the chaos and charm of Katona’s daily life, complete with interruptions from her two-legged and four-legged family members. From her three dogs to her alpacas, the series is as much about her love for animals as it is about food.



Each episode features recipes inspired by her Indian heritage and her husband Zoltan’s Hungarian roots, such as chicken dhansak and rakott kel, a layered cabbage dish with paprika pork mince. What makes Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen stand out is how real it feels—no gimmicks, just good food, family, and genuine moments.

Katona, a former child protection barrister turned culinary icon, focuses on simplicity and practicality, using ingredients readily available in most kitchens. Her mission is to demystify cooking, making it approachable for everyone. “I’ve dedicated my life to making delicious food easily achievable,” she shared ahead of the premiere.

The show also brings out Katona’s commitment to local communities. She sources produce from nearby suppliers and her own garden, sharing the best of the Wirral region. A special segment features Andy Burgess, a local wood sculptor, who carves one of her beloved animals as a tribute to her love for nature.

Katona’s journey from barrister to TV chef is a true example of what happens when you follow your passion and pour your heart into what you love. With 25 Mowgli Street Food restaurants across the UK and a growing TV presence, she keeps inspiring home cooks and food lovers everywhere. Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen is a warm, feel-good celebration of family, community, and the joy of good food.

Catch Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen on ITV1 and step into her world, where good food, family, and heartfelt stories come together in every dish.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Manasvi Vashist

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Eastern Eye

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less
Srikant Dwivedi: Embodying divinity on TV with 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Lakshmi Narayan'

Srikant Dwivedi

Srikant Dwivedi: Embodying divinity on TV with 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Lakshmi Narayan'

TALENTED actor Srikant Dwivedi made a remarkable impact playing Lord Vishnu in the hit drama Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. His stellar performance earned him the lead role in the spin-off mythological series Lakshmi NarayanSukh Samarthya Santulan, which aired to great acclaim throughout 2024.

Portraying such a challenging role in different forms in both shows has not only endeared him to audiences but also showcased his versatility as an actor. Srikant feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play such a significant role and believes it has helped him evolve as an actor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc