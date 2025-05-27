Triptii Dimri unfairly targeted after 'Spirit' casting as Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams ''dirty PR games''

What began as a routine casting change for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next big film, Spirit, has now snowballed into a messy online spectacle. Deepika Padukone was initially rumoured to play the lead opposite Prabhas. Then came news that she had stepped away, reportedly due to scheduling issues, a hefty fee demand and a request not to shoot in Telugu. Soon after, Triptii Dimri was announced as the new lead, and that’s when the real drama began.

Suddenly, stories began circulating about the film’s "bold content" being the reason Deepika backed out. Reports claimed that both Prabhas and Triptii had agreed to certain adult scenes, suggesting Deepika wasn’t comfortable with them. Then, without naming anyone, director Vanga posted a cryptic but pointed tweet accusing an unnamed actor of betraying his trust and playing "dirty PR games" to paint a younger actor in a bad light.

It didn’t take long for people to connect the dots. Was Deepika being accused of leaking details about Spirit to create a backlash against Triptii? That’s the speculation dominating social media. But the real question isn’t whether Deepika leaked anything. It’s why Triptii, who’s simply stepping into a role, is being dragged and judged for choices she didn’t make.

The way some online users have reacted mocking Triptii for "A-rated" roles, linking her worth to kissing scenes, and calling her "too bold" says more about the audience than the actor. The same public that cheered her fiery presence in Animal is now shaming her for the very quality that made her popular. She’s even being unfairly compared to Deepika, as though being younger and less established makes her less deserving.





This isn’t the first time Triptii has faced such scrutiny. She was allegedly dropped from Aashiqui 3 earlier this year because she was deemed "too exposed" after Animal. Meanwhile, her male co-stars face no such judgements, despite participating in the same content.

In all this chaos, what stands out is how quickly blame is placed on women, especially younger ones, for decisions beyond their control. Triptii didn’t leak stories. She didn’t insult anyone. She simply accepted a role. And yet, she’s the one paying the price.