Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Triptii Dimri unfairly targeted after 'Spirit' casting as Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams ''dirty PR games''

With Deepika Padukone’s exit sparking controversy, fans question why Triptii is bearing the brunt of online hate.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Triptii Dimri Amid ‘Spirit’ Casting Controversy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back as Triptii Dimri faces sexist hate over Spirit role

Getty Images/Pinterest/Instagram/tripti_dimri
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

What began as a routine casting change for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next big film, Spirit, has now snowballed into a messy online spectacle. Deepika Padukone was initially rumoured to play the lead opposite Prabhas. Then came news that she had stepped away, reportedly due to scheduling issues, a hefty fee demand and a request not to shoot in Telugu. Soon after, Triptii Dimri was announced as the new lead, and that’s when the real drama began.

Suddenly, stories began circulating about the film’s "bold content" being the reason Deepika backed out. Reports claimed that both Prabhas and Triptii had agreed to certain adult scenes, suggesting Deepika wasn’t comfortable with them. Then, without naming anyone, director Vanga posted a cryptic but pointed tweet accusing an unnamed actor of betraying his trust and playing "dirty PR games" to paint a younger actor in a bad light.

It didn’t take long for people to connect the dots. Was Deepika being accused of leaking details about Spirit to create a backlash against Triptii? That’s the speculation dominating social media. But the real question isn’t whether Deepika leaked anything. It’s why Triptii, who’s simply stepping into a role, is being dragged and judged for choices she didn’t make.

The way some online users have reacted mocking Triptii for "A-rated" roles, linking her worth to kissing scenes, and calling her "too bold" says more about the audience than the actor. The same public that cheered her fiery presence in Animal is now shaming her for the very quality that made her popular. She’s even being unfairly compared to Deepika, as though being younger and less established makes her less deserving.


This isn’t the first time Triptii has faced such scrutiny. She was allegedly dropped from Aashiqui 3 earlier this year because she was deemed "too exposed" after Animal. Meanwhile, her male co-stars face no such judgements, despite participating in the same content.

In all this chaos, what stands out is how quickly blame is placed on women, especially younger ones, for decisions beyond their control. Triptii didn’t leak stories. She didn’t insult anyone. She simply accepted a role. And yet, she’s the one paying the price.

bold contentcasting changedeepika padukonedirty pr gamesleaked detailsprabhassandeep reddy vangaspirit filmyounger actortripti dimri

Related News

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet
Entertainment

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet

PlayStation Plus
Games

PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

‘Tanvi The Great’ London Premiere Shines with Kher, Irani & Dutt
Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ starring Boman Irani and Shubhangi Dutt premieres in London

Shakira at Montreal concert
Entertainment

Shakira falls on stage during Montreal concert performance and keeps going without missing a beat

More For You

Jennifer Lopez 2025 AMA kiss act

Jennifer Lopez opens the 2025 AMAs with a dazzling medley and unexpected kisses

Getty Images

American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez slammed as fans call onstage kiss act "desperate"

Jennifer Lopez’s return to the American Music Awards was a full-blown spectacle. Opening the 2025 show in Las Vegas, the 55-year-old performer made sure the spotlight stayed on her by not only dancing to 23 of the year’s top hits but also sharing surprise kisses with her backup dancers, both male and female mid-performance.

The AMAs, back after a two-year break, had already promised a punch with its revived format and new award categories. But it was Lopez, as host and opener, who turned the volume all the way up. Dressed in a glittering bodysuit and sporting sleek blonde hair, she glided across the stage through a tightly choreographed six-minute medley that covered tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Bad Bunny, and more. However, during Teddy Swims’ Lose Control and Tinashe’s Nasty, Lopez kissed three dancers in quick succession, a move that instantly flooded social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Demi Lovato weds Jordan Lutes

Demi and Jordan’s relationship captured through personal moments

Instagram/ddlovato

Singer Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes in private California wedding surrounded by close friends

Demi Lovato is now a married woman. The 32-year-old singer and actor tied the knot with long-time partner Jordan "Jutes" Lutes over the weekend in California. The couple, who first met while working on her 2022 album Holy Fvck, kept things low-key but stylish, opting for a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Their love story began in the studio. Lutes co-wrote a few tracks on Demi’s album, including Substance and City of Angels, and the two started out as friends before things turned romantic months later. The connection deepened quickly. Lovato has often spoken about how supported and grounded she feels in the relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miley Cyrus Shares Why She’s Avoiding Surgery for Vocal Cord Disorder

Miley Cyrus opens up about vocal cord disorder and why surgery is off the table

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus reveals rare vocal cord condition and why she refuses surgery despite voice strain

Miley Cyrus has finally addressed something fans have long wondered about: the raspy, smoky voice that’s become her trademark. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer revealed that her voice is shaped by a condition called Reinke’s oedema, a disorder that causes swelling in the vocal cords and can lead to hoarseness and vocal strain.

Cyrus, now 32, explained that she’s had this condition for years, even before her lifestyle choices could have made it worse. “Yeah, drinking, smoking, and partying didn’t help,” she admitted. “But that wasn’t the cause. My voice has always sounded like this. It’s just how my body is built.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Asteroid City’ was inspired by Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

Wes Anderson draws visual inspiration from Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri for a key Asteroid City scene

Scroll.in/Instagram/asteroidcity

Wes Anderson says a scene in ‘Asteroid City’ was inspired by Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

Wes Anderson has never shied away from sharing his admiration for Satyajit Ray. While speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where he introduced a restored version of Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, Anderson acknowledged something many fans of both directors had long suspected. He recreated a key scene from Ray’s film in his own 2023 release, Asteroid City.

Anderson didn’t mince words when asked about the resemblance. “Yes, well, I stole it,” he said, referring to the memory game scene in Asteroid City. In Ray’s film, a group of friends sit in a circle and play a memory game, revealing layers of their personalities in the process. Anderson said he was fascinated not only by the concept of the scene but by how much it told us about each character, despite the simplicity of the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Elisabeth Moss Refused to Let Anyone Else Play June Osborne

Elisabeth Moss says she would rather die than let someone else play June in The Handmaid’s Tale

Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss said yes to 'The Handmaid’s Tale' just to stop someone else from playing June

Elisabeth Moss didn’t jump at the chance to play June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale. In fact, she turned it down. Twice. Fresh off Mad Men, Moss was unsure about committing to another long-term TV role. At the time, she wasn’t ready to dive into another demanding project. But that changed the moment she found out who the producers were planning to offer the role to next.

“That did it for me,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I was like, absolutely not. Over my dead body.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc