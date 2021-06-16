Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

Entertainment

Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy Ghosh’s next

Tripti Dimri (Photo credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Tripti Dimri, who made her acting debut with Poster Boys (2017) and won loads of appreciation for her searing performance in Bulbbul (2020), for which she even walked away with the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress in a Web Original film, is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in an upcoming Hindi film.

According to reports, Kapoor and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh have teamed up for a film that is expected to go before cameras in September. While not much else is known about the genre of the untitled film, the makers have roped in Dimri to play the female lead.

“Tripti has really liked the script and is looking forward to collaborating with Shahid and director Sujoy. As of now, the plan is to take the film on the floors in September. However, final dates are yet to be locked,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Dimri has also been signed on to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal. The ensemble star cast of the psychological thriller features Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. She also toplines Netflix’s Qala with late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil.

We hear that pre-production work on Kapoor and Dimri’s film is going on in full swing. The makers are trying everything possible to take the film on the shooting floor by the month of September.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has got an interesting slate of upcoming films. While he awaits the release of his much-awaited sports drama Jersey, he is busy wrapping up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming streaming show set at Amazon Prime Video. He has also teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a mythological drama titled Karna.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling later this year, says producer
FILM
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
FILM
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action thriller based on true events
FILM
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow Productions
FILM
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series Choona
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia to make her television debut with MasterChef Telugu
Entertainment
Shefali Shah’s Someday to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Entertainment
Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan to release on Diwali 2022?
E-GUIDE
Saahil: My new character is a dream role for me
E-GUIDE
Novel centred around literary festival offers breezy entertainment
E-GUIDE
Writing the wrongs suffered by women
Big Interview
Strong start to Janhvi’s journey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling…
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action…
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow…
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series…
Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy…