Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika in 'Spirit' with Prabhas as Ram Gopal Varma praises the casting

Triptii Dimri has bagged the lead role in Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited project starring Prabhas. The official announcement was made recently, and it didn’t take long for veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to take to social media and call the casting a game-changer.

Varma, never one to mince words, praised both Vanga and Triptii, crediting her screen presence in Animal as the reason she’s poised to become “the next big thing” in the industry. “High time for your Spirit to fly,” he wrote, calling Vanga’s choice a smart move that could shake up the current pecking order in Bollywood.

Dimri responded with a short but heartfelt thank you, saying it meant a lot coming from someone like Varma. The actor also posted about her new role on Instagram, writing that she’s still processing the opportunity and is grateful to be part of Vanga’s vision.

Spirit will be the first time Triptii and Prabhas share the screen. It also continues Dimri’s collaboration with Vanga after their successful work on Animal. The film is being backed by Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga and is expected to be released in multiple languages.

The casting news comes shortly after reports emerged that Deepika Padukone, who was initially in talks for the lead role, exited the project. While there has been no official confirmation from her side, speculation points to scheduling conflicts and differences over pay and working hours as the reasons for the fallout.





With Deepika stepping away, Triptii’s entry seems to have brought fresh energy to the project. Interestingly, she is also expected to star in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, although filming for that will begin only after Spirit wraps up.

All eyes are now on Triptii, who seems to be entering a new phase in her career. Whether she becomes the star many now expect her to be remains to be seen, but for now, she’s clearly got the industry buzzing.