Three Indians among crew on Russian tanker seized by US

Russia asks US to follow international maritime law

An F15 on the tarmac at RAF Lakenheath at sunset on January 07, 2026 in Mildenhall, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
THREE Indian nationals are among the crew members on board a Russian oil tanker seized by the US, Russian media reported on Thursday (8).

The tanker, Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, was seized by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic on Wednesday (7). Moscow has asked Washington to follow international maritime law and respect freedom of navigation.

According to Russia Today, the Marinera’s crew includes 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry called on the US to “resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation” and to stop what it described as illegal actions against the tanker and other vessels operating on the high seas.

The ministry said it rejects US references to national sanctions laws as a basis for the seizure. It also criticised comments by US officials linking the action to a wider strategy involving Venezuela’s natural resources.

“Unilateral restrictive measures by the US and other Western countries are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to seize ships on the high seas,” the statement said.

Russia demanded humane treatment for the crew and asked the US to respect their rights and allow their early return home. It also raised concerns about the possible use of military force during the operation.

The foreign ministry said the tanker received temporary permission on December 24 to sail under the Russian flag in line with international law and Russian rules. It added that the ship was travelling peacefully through international waters towards a Russian port.

Moscow said it had repeatedly informed the US government of the vessel’s Russian origin and civilian status. It added that Russia had lodged an official protest over the pursuit of the tanker by the US Coast Guard in recent weeks.

The ministry said boarding a civilian vessel on the high seas and detaining its crew amounted to a serious breach of international maritime law and freedom of navigation.

(PTI)

