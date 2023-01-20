Website Logo
  • Friday, January 20, 2023
This is when Dev Patel’s much-awaited film Monkey Man will premiere on Netflix

Apart from writing, producing, and directing, Patel also plays the lead role in the forthcoming film.

Dev Patel (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for Chivas Regal )

By: Mohnish Singh

In 2023, Netflix has a plethora of new shows and films to keep its global audience entertained throughout the year. On January 16, the streaming media giant raised the curtain on its upcoming slate of web shows, films, and documentaries.

As part of its announcement of its upcoming 2023 films, Netflix has given a release window to award-winning actor Dev Patel’s much-anticipated directorial debut Monkey Man, which the actor shot during the pandemic.

The streamer has also released the first official logline for the film, which reads: “An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. He seeks revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.”

Netflix picked the film in 2021 for $30 million. “I am so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure. I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story. Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging, to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy. Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at Bron for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice,” Patel had said earlier.

Apart from writing, producing, and directing, Patel also plays the lead role in the forthcoming film. He will star alongside Sharlto Copley. In addition to Patel and Copley, the thriller also features Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Monkey Man is scheduled to land on Netflix in late 2023.

Eastern Eye

Entertainment
Eastern Eye

