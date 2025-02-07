Skip to content
Netflix prices are rising again – Why it’s happening and the best budget-friendly alternatives!

The streaming giant increases UK subscription costs while expanding investments in content and live sports.

Netflix raises UK subscription prices

Netflix raises UK subscription prices, leaving many users questioning its value

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 07, 2025
Netflix subscribers in the UK will once again pay more as the streaming giant quietly rolls out its latest price hike. The updated pricing structure affects both new and existing users, following similar increases in the US and other countries. While Netflix continues to dominate the streaming market, the rising costs leave many wondering if the service still offers the best value for money.

New Netflix Prices in the UK

  • Standard Plan : Now costs £12.99 per month, an increase of £2.
  • Premium Plan : Increased by £1, now priced at £18.99 per month.
  • Ad-Supported Plan : Now costs £5.99, up by £1.
  • Extra Member Add-on : Increased from £4.99 to £5.99.
  • Ad-Supported Extra Member : Increased from £3.99 to £4.99.
The changes are already in effect for new users, while existing subscribers will see the higher fees in their next billing cycle. Netflix has assured that customers will receive an email notification before the price increase takes effect.



Why is Netflix Raising Prices Again?
Netflix says the price hike is necessary to invest in high-quality content. A spokesperson for the company stated, "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask them to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix."

Netflix’s new pricing structure affects all plans, including the ad-supported tieriStock


A significant portion of Netflix's recent spending has gone into acquiring live sports broadcasting rights, including a $500 million annual deal with WWE and high-profile boxing and NFL events. Additionally, the upcoming seasons of fan-favourite shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game are expected to be major draws for subscribers.

Impact of Netflix’s Pricing Strategy
Netflix's pricing strategy has shifted significantly in recent years, especially with the introduction of stricter password-sharing policies. This move has contributed to a rise in paid memberships, but the cost increases may push some users to reconsider their subscriptions.

The company continues to invest in exclusive content like Squid Game and live sportsiStock


The company recently reported an addition of 19 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2024, bringing its total to over 300 million globally. Despite these numbers, the increased investment in exclusive content and sports has likely driven up operational costs, leading to the latest price adjustment.


Budget-Friendly Streaming Alternatives
For those feeling the strain of rising Netflix prices, several more affordable options are available:

  • Amazon Prime Video (£8.99/month) – Includes a vast content library, original series, and Prime membership benefits.
  • Disney+ (£7.99/month) – Offers exclusive Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content.
  • Apple TV+ (£8.99/month)– A growing library of critically acclaimed original shows and movies.
  • BBC iPlayer (Free) – A free alternative with a range of popular UK programming.
  • Plex or Pluto TV (Free)– Ad-supported services offering movies, TV shows, and live channels.

With prices rising, many subscribers are exploring budget-friendly streaming alternativesiStock

These alternatives offer on-demand entertainment at lower costs, making them solid choices for budget-conscious viewers.

What’s Next for Netflix?
With Netflix continuing to expand its content portfolio and invest in new ventures, price hikes may become a recurring trend. While its extensive catalogue and original programming still make it a top choice for many, rising subscription fees could prompt some users to explore alternative streaming services.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, watch your inbox for an official price increase notice. If the higher costs are a concern, it may be time to reassess your subscription and consider whether Netflix still offers the best value.
Are the latest Netflix prices worth it? Let us know your thoughts!

