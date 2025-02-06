Netflix’s 'Apple Cider Vinegar' exposes influencer who faked illness for fame and fortune

Netflix’s latest series, Apple Cider Vinegar, dives into the shocking story of Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who built an empire on lies. Created by Samantha Strauss, the six-part drama explores how Gibson falsely claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through natural remedies, amassing a massive following before her deceit was exposed.
The series stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, a young woman who rises to fame by sharing her fabricated cancer journey. Her story of overcoming the disease through clean eating and alternative therapies influence thousands, leading to a bestselling cookbook, a popular app, and even a deal with Apple. However, her success unravels when investigations reveal she never had cancer and misused funds meant for charity.
Alongside Belle’s story, the series introduces Milla Blake played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, a fictional character inspired by real-life wellness advocate Jessica Ainscough. Milla, a cancer patient who opts for holistic treatments, becomes Belle’s idol and rival. Their intertwined narratives brings out the dangers of blind faith in online influencers and the devastating consequences of spreading misinformation.
Apple Cider Vinegar is not just a retelling of Gibson’s fraud but more like what we can call a commentary on the power and pitfalls of social media. The series reflects on how easily people can be misled by compelling stories, especially in the wellness industry, where hope and vulnerability often collide.
The show’s supporting cast includes Aisha Dee as Chanelle, Milla’s loyal friend, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy, a cancer patient drawn into Belle’s web of lies. These characters represent the real victims of Gibson’s deception, just regular ordinary people who trusted her and paid the price.
While the series takes creative liberties, it stays true to the core of Gibson’s story. Her eventual downfall, including a $410,000 fine for misleading consumers is actually a cautionary tale about accountability especially in this digital age.
Apple Cider Vinegar is also a much needed reminder of the need for scepticism in an era dominated by influencers. It asks viewers to question what they see online and consider the real-world impact of these viral stories. With its gripping narrative and strong performances, the series is a must-watch for anyone intrigued by the darker side of internet fame.
Now streaming on Netflix, Apple Cider Vinegar is not only a drama, it’s a mirror to the complexities of trust, truth, and the cost of deception.