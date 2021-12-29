Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 29, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Entertainment

Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming platforms in India

Tamannaah (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

2021 is undisputedly the year of Tamannaah Bhatia!

After delivering four back-to-back blockbusters in a row, pan-India star Tamannaah has now earned a spot on the list of the most popular actors on streaming platforms in India.

Tamannaah ventured into the digital space with 11th Hour and November Story. While both the shows featured her in contrasting shades, they became a massive hit among the audience and critics. According to the latest survey report by Ormax Media, the versatile actress is among the top ten favourite streaming media stars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

While speaking about the same, Tamannaah said, “I enjoyed the process of working on a web show. It was a refreshing experience. I will always hold the 11th Hour and November Story close to my heart. I am glad to know that the audience enjoyed my performances in them and showered me with so much love.”

The list also features Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for a busy new year with Plan A Plan B and Yaar Dost on the horizon in Bollywood and F3, Bhola Shankar, and Gurthundha Seethakalam in the south.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

