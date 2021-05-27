Website Logo
  Thursday, May 27, 2021
Tamannah Bhatia on rapidly changing star culture in India
Tamannaah (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tamannaah Bhatia, who began her acting career in 2005, has adorned her resume with a series of successful films and that too in various popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Some of her most notable works include Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Dharma Durai (2016), Oopiri (2016), Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

After springing surprises every now and then with her unrivalled acting prowess, Bhatia stepped into the digital world in 2021 with the streaming show 11th Hour and can be currently seen in November Story. For her performance in the recently released November Story, the actress has received praises from various corners.

Talking to a newswire, Tamannaah Bhatia shares how the growth and popularity of streaming media platforms is changing the star culture in India. She also adds that she does not feel the need to choose one medium over the other.

“There is nothing to choose from because, at least in my case, I get to have both. I just feel that the fan following one could have amassed, say, 10 years ago will be tricky for the generation today, because with the situation we are in, owing to the pandemic, emotions around films are different. The way cinema is viewed is going to be different,” she says.

“So, the whole idea of a star itself is changing very rapidly, and people are watching content and liking content for the content and not just for an individual actor or individual talent,” she adds.

In conclusion, Bhatia says, “I think the idea of stardom I saw 10 years ago was probably the most organic way of developing a loyal fan following, which I have been fortunate to experience.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has several interesting projects in the pipeline, including Gurthunda Seethakalam, Seetimaarr, and the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun (2018).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

