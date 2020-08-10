Sunil Grover on building his career without any godfather

Today, Sunil Grover is considered as one of the most popular actors in the comedy space in India. Apart from several successful stand-up comedy shows, the actor has shown his skills in a number of hit films as well, including Baaghi (2016) and Bharat (2019). But not many people know about his journey to where he has reached today.

Talking to a popular publication, Grover reveals that he has had his share of disappointments, but he has also learned from them as well. “I did not have any connection in the entertainment world when I started. As the acting bug had bitten me, I did theatre — mostly serious plays — but I also loved to make people laugh. Even today, I feel that I do not know comedy well,” says the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

He goes on to add, “In the beginning, I did face rejections, which is natural as a newbie has to learn the ways of a profession. I have been disappointed so many times. Yes, there were times when I was replaced on shows and, of course, it hurt. It made me sad. But I have learned that one has to keep trying. Maybe those people felt that they could get someone who was more commercially viable.”

Grover concludes by saying that if someone has talent, the industry does give them a chance to prove their mettle. “Luck matters here. But this is not a cruel people’s industry. Bollywood is not a dark world. I have not experienced anything wrong here. This industry gives you the chance to prove yourself and make a mark. If you have talent, you will find your niche,” he signs off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:16am PST

Sunil Grover is coming up with a new comedy show, titled Gangs of Filmistan. It will hit the airwaves on Star Bharat soon.