Starmer, some ministers will no longer accept clothing gifts

Starmer has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that he accepted donations to cover work attire, football games, and shopping services for his wife.

An investigation revealed that Starmer had declared over £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other MP. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer will no longer accept donations for his clothing, his office announced on Friday, following criticism over the gifts he has received.

Starmer, who became prime minister in July, has been under scrutiny after it was revealed that he accepted donations from a wealthy Labour donor to pay for work attire and spectacles, as well as clothing and shopping services for his wife.

An investigation by Sky News and Tortoise Media revealed that Starmer had declared over £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other MP.

This included invitations to football matches, concert tickets, lodging, and clothing, with donations coming from Labour donor Waheed Alli.

Alli, a media entrepreneur and member of the House of Lords, gifted Starmer £16,200 worth of clothes and several pairs of spectacles.

Starmer also confirmed that his wife, Victoria, received clothes worth £5,000 from Alli, which did not appear on his register of gifts.

In response to the growing criticism, Downing Street stated that Starmer, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, and chancellor Rachel Reeves would no longer accept such donations. Both Rayner and Reeves had received similar gifts, according to the Financial Times.

The controversy has been politically damaging as Starmer’s government is planning to cut winter fuel payments, potentially leaving millions of pensioners worse off by around £300.

Conservative lawmaker Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of hypocrisy, while the issue has sparked broader accusations as his government urged the public to endure short-term financial pain for long-term benefits.

This row emerged just ahead of the Labour Party’s annual conference, adding further pressure on Starmer and his team.

He has maintained that he followed all necessary transparency rules on declaring gifts, but the issue has intensified criticism at a time when financial support for energy bills is being reduced for millions of pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies)