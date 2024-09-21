  • Saturday, September 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Starmer, some ministers will no longer accept clothing gifts

Starmer has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that he accepted donations to cover work attire, football games, and shopping services for his wife.

An investigation revealed that Starmer had declared over £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other MP. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer will no longer accept donations for his clothing, his office announced on Friday, following criticism over the gifts he has received.

Starmer, who became prime minister in July, has been under scrutiny after it was revealed that he accepted donations from a wealthy Labour donor to pay for work attire and spectacles, as well as clothing and shopping services for his wife.

An investigation by Sky News and Tortoise Media revealed that Starmer had declared over £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other MP.

This included invitations to football matches, concert tickets, lodging, and clothing, with donations coming from Labour donor Waheed Alli.

Alli, a media entrepreneur and member of the House of Lords, gifted Starmer £16,200 worth of clothes and several pairs of spectacles.

Starmer also confirmed that his wife, Victoria, received clothes worth £5,000 from Alli, which did not appear on his register of gifts.

In response to the growing criticism, Downing Street stated that Starmer, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, and chancellor Rachel Reeves would no longer accept such donations. Both Rayner and Reeves had received similar gifts, according to the Financial Times.

The controversy has been politically damaging as Starmer’s government is planning to cut winter fuel payments, potentially leaving millions of pensioners worse off by around £300.

Conservative lawmaker Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of hypocrisy, while the issue has sparked broader accusations as his government urged the public to endure short-term financial pain for long-term benefits.

This row emerged just ahead of the Labour Party’s annual conference, adding further pressure on Starmer and his team.

He has maintained that he followed all necessary transparency rules on declaring gifts, but the issue has intensified criticism at a time when financial support for energy bills is being reduced for millions of pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
News

Sri Lanka votes as Wickremesinghe seeks another term
News

Domestic abuse specialists to be added to police call centres
News

Jenrick warns of ‘threats to English identity’ from immigration
News

UK public wants more foreign care workers, finds study
News

US court issues summons after Pannun sues Indian government
News

Sikh kirtan now part of graded curriculum in UK
HEADLINE STORY

Bank of England maintains 5 per cent rate following major US cut
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin’s counter-attacking century rescues India in Chennai Test
INDIA

Indian court denies bail to Jagtar Singh Johal
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Drop in migration levels ‘chance to reset the debate’
News

Premadasa emerges key contender in Sri Lanka’s presidential race
News

Starmer declares £100,000 in gifts, surpassing other party leaders
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer-Getty Starmer, some ministers will no longer accept clothing gifts
OYO OYO to acquire G6 Hospitality for £394 million in all-cash…
Gill and Pant India set 515-run target for Bangladesh in 1st Test
Lisa Nandy Man who sent death threats to Lisa Nandy jailed
Why pride in British history is falling
William Dalrymple: India keeps pulling me back with its rich…