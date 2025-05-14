Pokémon fans split over leaked ground-type Charmander evolution

Speculation surrounding the next generation of Pokémon games has intensified after a recent online leak hinted at a regional variant of Charmander with a ground typing—an idea that has split fan opinion.

The alleged leak, which emerged on anonymous forum 4chan over the weekend, claims to reveal key features of Generation 10 of the Pokémon franchise, which is expected to release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While unverified, the leak was picked up by the Hidden Power Podcast on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly began to circulate among the Pokémon community.

According to the details shared, the next mainline instalment will be titled Pokémon Gales & Tides, and will feature three new starter Pokémon: a fire-type goat, a water-type octopus, and a grass-type snail. The rumoured setting includes 16 main islands along with over 150 smaller ones, possibly hinting at an archipelago-style region. A new battle mechanic, dubbed "Gigaxis", is also mentioned. This would allegedly allow Pokémon to transform into forms resembling legendary guardians.

Despite the scale of these reported features, the point that has drawn the most attention online is the supposed ground-type version of Charmander. Reactions have been mixed, with some fans criticising what they see as repeated focus on the popular Generation 1 starter.

“Please, for the love of God, stop making a new Charmander every other region,” one user commented, reflecting the fatigue some long-term players have expressed.

Others were more open to the idea, noting that a regional variant of the Charizard evolutionary line would align with recent trends in Pokémon design. “Only believing this because a regional variant for the Charizard line sounds exactly in line with what Pokémon would do,” another fan remarked.

However, many remain sceptical about the leak’s authenticity. Posts on 4chan have historically included a mix of accurate and fabricated claims, and the anonymous nature of the platform makes verification difficult. Several fans have pointed out that the scale of the leak, including the names of the games and detailed mechanics, suggests it is unlikely to be genuine.

As of now, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak has confirmed any details about Generation 10. Fans are currently awaiting more official information, particularly following the recent announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to release in 2025.