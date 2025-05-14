Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pokémon fans split over leaked ground-type Charmander evolution

The next mainline instalment will be titled Pokémon Gales & Tides

pokemon charmander

a recent online leak hinted at a regional variant of Charmander

The Fact Site
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Speculation surrounding the next generation of Pokémon games has intensified after a recent online leak hinted at a regional variant of Charmander with a ground typing—an idea that has split fan opinion.

The alleged leak, which emerged on anonymous forum 4chan over the weekend, claims to reveal key features of Generation 10 of the Pokémon franchise, which is expected to release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While unverified, the leak was picked up by the Hidden Power Podcast on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly began to circulate among the Pokémon community.

According to the details shared, the next mainline instalment will be titled Pokémon Gales & Tides, and will feature three new starter Pokémon: a fire-type goat, a water-type octopus, and a grass-type snail. The rumoured setting includes 16 main islands along with over 150 smaller ones, possibly hinting at an archipelago-style region. A new battle mechanic, dubbed "Gigaxis", is also mentioned. This would allegedly allow Pokémon to transform into forms resembling legendary guardians.

Despite the scale of these reported features, the point that has drawn the most attention online is the supposed ground-type version of Charmander. Reactions have been mixed, with some fans criticising what they see as repeated focus on the popular Generation 1 starter.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Fundores

“Please, for the love of God, stop making a new Charmander every other region,” one user commented, reflecting the fatigue some long-term players have expressed.

Others were more open to the idea, noting that a regional variant of the Charizard evolutionary line would align with recent trends in Pokémon design. “Only believing this because a regional variant for the Charizard line sounds exactly in line with what Pokémon would do,” another fan remarked.

However, many remain sceptical about the leak’s authenticity. Posts on 4chan have historically included a mix of accurate and fabricated claims, and the anonymous nature of the platform makes verification difficult. Several fans have pointed out that the scale of the leak, including the names of the games and detailed mechanics, suggests it is unlikely to be genuine.

As of now, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak has confirmed any details about Generation 10. Fans are currently awaiting more official information, particularly following the recent announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to release in 2025.

4chanleaked featurespokemon communitynintendo switch 2zapokémon legendspokemon charmander new evolution

Related News

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Lorde
Entertainment

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"
Sports

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors
UK

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

More For You

GTA 6 Trailer 2

The trailer introduces the central protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 released as Rockstar reveals more of Vice City and Leonida

Rockstar Games has released the much-anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, providing fans with a closer look at the game's story, characters, and expansive setting. Captured on PlayStation 5, the trailer highlights the return to Vice City and invites players to explore the wider state of Leonida.

Following the announcement of a delay pushing the game's release to 26 May 2026, this latest trailer aims to reignite excitement among fans who have been waiting over a decade since the release of GTA V.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epic Games gives away free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin and Star Wars game – how to claim them

The free Stormtrooper outfit is just one of several Star Wars-related offerings currently available in Fortnite

Epic Games

Epic Games gives away free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin and Star Wars game – how to claim them

Epic Games is offering players a free Stormtrooper outfit in Fortnite as part of a new Star Wars-themed promotion, coinciding with the build-up to Star Wars Day on 4 May. The offer is part of a wider collaboration between Epic and Disney, ahead of the launch of a new Star Wars-themed Fortnite season and an expansive digital universe expected in 2026.

To claim the free skin, players must link their Epic Games account with a MyDisney account. This step is required to access the giveaway and connect the two platforms as part of Disney and Epic’s wider partnership, which aims to combine gaming, streaming, and shopping into one interactive experience based on Disney properties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Xbox

Fans must act quickly, with only less than 48 hrs available to take advantage.

Getty

Xbox offers 3 free games for a limited time – claim before Sunday

Xbox players still have time to claim three free games as part of the latest Free Play Days event – but they must act fast, with the offer ending tomorrow.

Available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members, the Free Play Days promotion includes three titles which can be downloaded and played at no extra cost. The offer runs until Sunday, 27 April at 11:59pm Pacific Time – early Monday morning UK time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hideo Kojima Unveils Death Stranding 2 Trailer with Metal Gear Touch

Hideo Kojima introduces Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at SXSW 2025, revealing a new trailer packed with Metal Gear-style nods and confirming its PS5 release date

Instagram/kojipro2015_official

Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2 trailer and release date, packed with metal gear references

Hideo Kojima is back in the spotlight, and he’s bringing some familiar vibes with him. At SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas, Kojima presented a brand-new look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The nearly 10-minute trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: gameplay reveals, creepy visuals, and a release date, June 26, 2025, exclusive to PlayStation 5. Players who go for the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions can dive in early on June 24. Pre-orders kick off March 17.

The trailer introduces a fresh face: Neil, portrayed by Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Fans immediately noticed his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Kojima’s Metal Gear series. Neil throws on a bandana and commands a shadowy squad, making the connection even clearer. Kojima actually predicted this comparison back in 2020, when he said Marinelli would be the “spitting image” of Snake if he wore a bandana. Now, that prediction seems to have come full circle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Toylo Leads Asian Qualifiers at World Darts Championship
Source: Pixabay

Alexis Toylo Leads Asian Qualifiers at World Darts Championship

PDC Asian Tour number one Alexis Toylo has qualified for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship for the first time in his career. He is one of several players from the Asian Tour that will make their debut in the tournament this year.

It has been an excellent season for Toylo. He started 2024 by winning five of the opening 11 events on the Asian Tour. The man from the Philippines is a long way clear of his rivals on the Order of Merit in Asia.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc