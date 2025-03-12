Skip to content
‘I wouldn’t go to police if I was raped’: Stacey Dooley exposes broken system in viral BBC documentary

The presenter highlights delays, disbelief, and court backlogs that leave survivors feeling abandoned by the justice system.

stacey dooley

The BBC presenter investigates how justice fails survivors of sexual violence.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 12, 2025
Stacey Dooley has said something that’s hard to hear but important to talk about: if she were raped, she doesn’t think she’d go to the police. After spending three years listening to women’s stories for her latest BBC documentary Rape on Trial, Dooley says her trust in the system is shaken.

The 38-year-old presenter told Radio Times that what she’s seen while making the series left her feeling doubtful. “If somebody raped me, I don’t think I would go to the police,” she said. “It’s such a bleak and disappointing realisation. But based on what I’ve witnessed, I wouldn’t feel confident.”

Her documentary brings to light the long delays in rape cases, the painful wait survivors endure, and the fear they won’t be believed. “It’s one of the few crimes where the moment you come forward, people question your credibility,” Dooley pointed out. “The bravery it takes is enormous.”

Dooley was particularly moved by the case of Gisèle Pelicot from France, who became a powerful voice for survivors after waiving her anonymity. Gisèle’s former husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged and raped her for years and allowed other men to do the same. At 72, she testified in open court, confronting the men who abused her. “She’s a powerhouse,” Dooley said. “But I wonder if she fully realises the impact she’s had on other women.”

Statistics back up Dooley’s concerns. Rape prosecutions in England and Wales are often dropped before they reach trial. In the 12 months leading to July, nearly 500 cases were discontinued by prosecutors and that is triple the number from four years ago. Court backlogs have doubled in five years, leaving victims waiting years for justice.

Dooley listens to survivors recount their experiences, bringing attention to the emotional toll of delayed trialsGetty Images

Police say they are working on rebuilding trust. All forces in England and Wales have joined Operation Soteria, with an aim to improve how rape cases are handled. Chief Constable Sarah Crew said they’re making progress, but acknowledged there’s still a long way to go.

For Dooley, though, it’s clear the system still makes many survivors feel alone.

Stacey Dooley investigates the failures of the justice system in her hard-hitting BBC documentaryGetty Images

Dooley’s work extends beyond this documentary. She is also set to explore shoplifting in Meet the Shoplifters and the lives of young women in the traveller community in Growing Up Gypsy. Talking about her own past, she admitted to shoplifting as a teenager, saying she no longer understands her actions.

Through Rape on Trial, Dooley hopes to shed light on the systemic issues surrounding rape cases and spark conversations about how to better support survivors. “I hope people find it useful, insightful, and that it starts a dialogue,” she said.

