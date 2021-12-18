Website Logo
  Saturday, December 18, 2021
SS Rajamouli to present Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

SS Rajamouli (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who shot to global fame with the runaway success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is set to present the first part of Dharma Productions’ much-anticipated film Brahmastra down south.

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure drama, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in starring roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Wake Up Sid (2009) fame. SS Rajamouli is onboard to present the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

In the film, Kapoor plays Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. The first part of the film, which is billed as a trilogy, has been in production for several years now. Mukerji said that the film is mounted on a humongous budget and the team worked hard to get its VFX, action set-pieces right but would not call it a “superhero” project.

“I know the term superhero gets used with the film a lot because it is sort of in that genre. But in my mind, it is not a superhero film. It is a fantasy adventure epic. It is a modern mythology piece. Shiva is closer to a modern representation of a deva than a western superhero. He is a normal guy who is born with certain energy within him,” explained the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is presently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film RRR, starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

