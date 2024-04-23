What is slow hobbies? From Deepika to Kajol, everybody is busy with it!

Study suggests crochet process makes 82.1 per cent women happy and helped relieved anxiety.

Content analysis of open-ended responses revealed five major themes: health benefits, the process of crochet, personal connection, crochet as a contribution, and online crochet communities. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The age-old traditions of pursuing good habits are coming back into vogue, just like our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had weaving skills, some actors are bringing back those habits. The reason is not to pass the time the whole day but they are termed as ‘slow hobbies’ exploring the dimension of mental health.

From Deepika Padukone to Kajol, all were seen pursuing this hobby of crochet and other traditional artworks. However given the escalating global rates of mental health disorders, there’s an urgent need to explore cost-effective and accessible methods for enhancing relaxation and alleviating stress.

Despite abundant anecdotal evidence supporting the positive effects of domestic crafts on mental well-being, empirical research in this domain remains sparse.

A study developed and piloted an online survey based on an existing tool exploring knitting and well-being. A total percentage of women engaging in crochet for 1 to 5 years (42.6 per cent). The primary reasons cited for crocheting were creativity (82.1 per cent), relaxation (78.5 per cent), and a sense of accomplishment (75.2 per cent).

Respondents noted that crochet made them feel calmer (89.5 per cent), happier (82 per cent), and more fulfilled (74.7 per cent).

Content analysis of open-ended responses revealed five major themes: health benefits, the process of crochet, personal connection, crochet as a contribution, and online crochet communities.

The data suggests that crochet provides positive benefits for personal well-being, with many respondents actively utilising it to cope with mental health issues and significant life events such as grief, chronic illness, and pain. Crochet, being a relatively inexpensive and portable activity that’s easily learned, appears to offer similar positive effects as knitting.

This research underscores crochet’s potential role in promoting positive well-being across the general population, thereby enriching the evidence base for social prescribing. Here are ten slow-living hobbies that encourage a more deliberate pace:

Thrifting: Embracing a mindful approach to fashion and consumption, thrifting encourages buying less and shopping with purpose, often at local markets or vintage stores.

Growing your own: Gardening fosters a deep connection with nature and the food you eat, promoting mental well-being and self-sufficiency while offering the satisfaction of seeing your efforts flourish.

Knitting: Known for its meditative qualities, knitting provides a peaceful respite from daily chaos, with its rhythmic motions and tactile engagement offering a sense of calm and accomplishment, especially when shared in a group setting.

Painting or Drawing: Engaging in visual arts allows for self-expression and creativity while requiring focus and attention to detail, facilitating mindfulness and promoting relaxation.

Reading: Delving into a good book provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, allowing you to immerse yourself in different worlds and perspectives at your own pace.

Cooking or Baking: Taking the time to prepare meals from scratch can be a therapeutic process, fostering a deeper appreciation for ingredients and flavors while encouraging creativity in the kitchen.

In an interview, even Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey mentioned her recently discovered interest in baking showing her interest in one of the slow hobbies.

Writing/Journaling: Whether journaling, poetry, or storytelling, writing offers a space for reflection and self-discovery, allowing you to explore your thoughts and emotions deliberately and intentionally.

Photography: Capturing moments through photography encourages mindfulness as you focus on composition, lighting, and perspective, allowing you to see the world with a heightened sense of awareness.

Yoga or Tai Chi: Practicing gentle, flowing movements promotes physical and mental well-being, helping to reduce stress and increase mindfulness through breath and movement. Many actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor were seen posing in the yoga, keeping it in their daily retreat schedule.

Nature Walks: Spending time outdoors in nature provides an opportunity to slow down and appreciate the beauty around you, connecting with the natural world and grounding yourself in the present moment.