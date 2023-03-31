Website Logo
  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Freida Pinto dazzle at Dior Mumbai show – see photos

Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and others were also in attendance at the fashion show.

Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Freida Pinto dazzle at Dior Mumbai show

By: Mohnish Singh

A number of high-profile celebrities travelled all the way to India to grace Christian Dior Fall 2023 Women’s Collection fashion show. Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Anoushka Shankar, and Simone’s Bridgerton co-star and on-screen sister Charithra Chandran were among the stars who attended the pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India.

For the glitzy night, Simone Ashley slid into a white Dior ensemble, a diamond necklace, and a bag with a floral design. Dior took to their official Instagram handle to share an image of the actress.

Also seen in the same set of images are the Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan – in another white ensemble from the collection – and musician Anoushka Shankar, who rocked a maroon embellished floor-length number.

The caption under the photos reads: “The much-anticipated #DiorFall23 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri has drawn to a close in Mumbai. Held before the magnificent Gateway of India, the event attracted an awesome lineup of #StarsinDior, including Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, and Anoushka Shankar, each in a captivating look from this new collection.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto, on the other hand, was dressed in a purple Dior outfit that she accessorised with Amrapali Jewels.

Freida Pinto attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India monument on March 30, 2023 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams set to return for Deadpool 3
FASHION
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Maisie Williams make heads turn at Dior Mumbai Show
NEWS
Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets makers of The Elephant Whisperers
NEWS
Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in India and Indian fans cannot keep calm
Hollywood News
Freida Pinto says ‘stereotyped’ roles and Hollywood’s ‘lack of imagination’ nearly ruined her career
Entertainment
Brahmastra 2 and 3 to be made together, confirms Ayan Mukerji
FASHION
Rekha oozes elegance in her traditional look at Dior’s fashion show in Mumbai 
NEWS
Freida Pinto visits Mumbai after 3 years to attend Christian Dior’s fashion showcase
FILM
Bellamkonda Sreenivas unveils teaser of his debut Bollywood film Chatrapathi
TELEVISION
Fans furious as ITV cancels medical drama Maternal after just one season
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar to receive honorary doctorate from London’s SOAS University
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his real sense of achievement in life
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW