Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Freida Pinto dazzle at Dior Mumbai show – see photos

Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and others were also in attendance at the fashion show.

By: Mohnish Singh

A number of high-profile celebrities travelled all the way to India to grace Christian Dior Fall 2023 Women’s Collection fashion show. Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Anoushka Shankar, and Simone’s Bridgerton co-star and on-screen sister Charithra Chandran were among the stars who attended the pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India.

For the glitzy night, Simone Ashley slid into a white Dior ensemble, a diamond necklace, and a bag with a floral design. Dior took to their official Instagram handle to share an image of the actress.

Also seen in the same set of images are the Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan – in another white ensemble from the collection – and musician Anoushka Shankar, who rocked a maroon embellished floor-length number.

The caption under the photos reads: “The much-anticipated #DiorFall23 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri has drawn to a close in Mumbai. Held before the magnificent Gateway of India, the event attracted an awesome lineup of #StarsinDior, including Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, and Anoushka Shankar, each in a captivating look from this new collection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto, on the other hand, was dressed in a purple Dior outfit that she accessorised with Amrapali Jewels.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

