  • Monday, February 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sikandar Kher reveals he first auditioned for ‘Monkey Man’ 10 years ago

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Moneky Man is set to hit cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Sikandar Kher (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is currently seen in the third and final season of Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya, is looking forward to his Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s much-anticipated film Monkey Man.

In a recent interview, Kher opened up about how he landed the film and said that he first auditioned for this part 10 years ago.

“Interestingly, I first auditioned for this part 10 years ago. At that time, I knew it was a film with Dev Patel and that I was testing for a cop’s role,” the actor said, “So I wore a uniform costume and went in. Dev took my audition at that time. This was in Mumbai. The film was due to start but it just did not take off, for one reason or another.”

Kher continued, “Then they were scheduled to start shooting in January 2020, but the pandemic hit. During that time, Dev said he hadn’t found Rana yet and when he revisited all the tests, he saw mine and really liked it. So, he offered the part to me again. I really liked the script and I really like Dev — he’s charming and funny. So, I was excited to do it.

Praising Patel further, Kher said, “Dev is also very particular. Not only was he directing, but he is acting in it as well. He is one of the most amazing directors I have worked with because of the way he communicates with an actor and his openness to sharing ideas. I had a great time being directed by him.”

When asked if he is going to pursue more work internationally, the actor said, I’m pursuing work in any language. Work is work. If I like something and it’s a good role, I want to do it. You are lucky if you get a script that is a great read and you like the character. Of course, I hope Monkey Man does well because then so many things can open up. For now, I am happy with my slate.”

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, the film is set to hit cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Twinkle Khanna recalls relocating to London for Master’s degree in her 50s
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur: AR Rahman’s faith plays an important role in his music
NEWS
Ali Campbell to perform in Delhi on Feb 16
NEWS
Antoine Fuqua to direct feature documentary on Nelson Mandela
NEWS
World Animal Protection announces Richa Moorjani as Global Celebrity Ambassador
NEWS
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan
NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata
NEWS
‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film
Entertainment
Pritam Singh: ‘I feel more fulfilled in my acting career‘
NEWS
India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9
TELEVISION
‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to…
NEWS
Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW