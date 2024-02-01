Website Logo
‘Monkey Man’: Anupam Kher praises Sikandar Kher ahead of Hollywood debut

The film is slated to release theatrically on April 5, 2024.

Anupam Kher and Sikandar Kher (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his work in Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya and The Freelancer, is gearing up to set foot in Hollywood with award-winning actor Dev Patel’s Monkey Man.

Ahead of the worldwide release of the film, Sikandar Kher got a special shout-out from his father, veteran actor Anupam Kher.

“Dearest Sikandar Kher! What a FABULOUS entry into the world of Hollywood. The trailer of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is absolutely brilliant and intriguing! And you in it are amazingly effective! Congratulations! May God bless you and the film with great critical and box-office success! Bravo and Jai Ho!” wrote the veteran actor

In response to the post, Sikandar Kher said, “Thank you, Dad.”

Monkey Man stars Dev Patel in the lead role and also marks his debut as a director. Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala play important characters in the film, which also features Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande on the cast.

Set in India, Monkey Man tells the story of a man’s pursuit of revenge against a group of corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and took advantage of the poor and powerless.

Sharing the trailer of his film, Sikandar Kher said, “Presenting our trailer of a ride and a half of a lifetime… And we’re coming to theatres worldwide on the 5th of April.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

