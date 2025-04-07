When Robert De Niro wanted Anupam Kher cut from 'Silver Linings Playbook': “He’s a nobody from India”

Anupam Kher’s career has seen everything including critical acclaim in India, international projects, and even moments that test your self-worth in front of giants. One such moment came during the filming of Silver Linings Playbook, where he was nearly cut from a scene by none other than Robert De Niro.

Sikandar Kher, Anupam’s son, recently shared this lesser-known incident during a podcast chat on Qisse with Kopal. According to Sikandar, De Niro, who also happens to be his father’s acting idol didn’t think Kher’s character should be part of a particular scene. De Niro felt it wouldn’t make sense for his character to allow Kher’s Dr. Patel into the house due to a conflict in the story.

This wasn’t just any set. It was one filled with major stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Chris Tucker. For someone like Kher, an outsider in Hollywood, getting sidelined could’ve easily meant being dropped without debate. But instead of backing down quietly, Kher chose to speak up.

He walked straight up to director David O. Russell and explained why his character needed to be in that scene. He made his case in front of the entire cast and crew. The director turned to De Niro for a final call. “Bob?” he asked. De Niro agreed. Kher stayed in the scene.

Anupam Kher featured alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook, a film that earned 8 Oscar nominations. Getty Images





Sikandar described it as a moment of true dignity and courage. “He’s a nobody there, just someone from India. But he stood his ground and didn’t let go of his self-respect,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time Anupam fought for a role. Sikandar recalled another early career moment when Kher was removed from Saaransh without being informed. Instead of walking away, he confronted Mahesh Bhatt and convinced him to take him back. That role went on to define his career.



Anupam Kher as Dr. Patel in Silver Linings Playbook—a role he fought to keep amidst Hollywood heavyweights Youtube Screengrab





Kher’s part in Silver Linings Playbook may have been small, but the courage he showed behind the scenes left a much bigger impact especially on his son.

Silver Linings Playbook went on to become a major success, picking up eight Oscar nominations. And somewhere in that journey was an Indian actor who quietly made sure he didn’t vanish from the frame.