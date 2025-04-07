Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

When Robert De Niro wanted Anupam Kher cut from 'Silver Linings Playbook': “He’s a nobody from India”

The veteran Indian actor stood his ground and defended his role in front of Hollywood heavyweights, including Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Robert De Niro’s Controversial Opinion on Anupam Kher in Silver Linings Playbook

Anupam Kher on the set of Silver Linings Playbook, where he held his ground after Robert De Niro questioned his presence in a key scene

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Anupam Kher’s career has seen everything including critical acclaim in India, international projects, and even moments that test your self-worth in front of giants. One such moment came during the filming of Silver Linings Playbook, where he was nearly cut from a scene by none other than Robert De Niro.

Sikandar Kher, Anupam’s son, recently shared this lesser-known incident during a podcast chat on Qisse with Kopal. According to Sikandar, De Niro, who also happens to be his father’s acting idol didn’t think Kher’s character should be part of a particular scene. De Niro felt it wouldn’t make sense for his character to allow Kher’s Dr. Patel into the house due to a conflict in the story.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


This wasn’t just any set. It was one filled with major stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Chris Tucker. For someone like Kher, an outsider in Hollywood, getting sidelined could’ve easily meant being dropped without debate. But instead of backing down quietly, Kher chose to speak up.

He walked straight up to director David O. Russell and explained why his character needed to be in that scene. He made his case in front of the entire cast and crew. The director turned to De Niro for a final call. “Bob?” he asked. De Niro agreed. Kher stayed in the scene.

Robert De Niro\u2019s Controversial Opinion on Anupam Kher in Silver Linings PlaybookAnupam Kher featured alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook, a film that earned 8 Oscar nominations.Getty Images


Sikandar described it as a moment of true dignity and courage. “He’s a nobody there, just someone from India. But he stood his ground and didn’t let go of his self-respect,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time Anupam fought for a role. Sikandar recalled another early career moment when Kher was removed from Saaransh without being informed. Instead of walking away, he confronted Mahesh Bhatt and convinced him to take him back. That role went on to define his career.

Robert De Niro\u2019s Controversial Opinion on Anupam Kher in Silver Linings PlaybookAnupam Kher as Dr. Patel in Silver Linings Playbook—a role he fought to keep amidst Hollywood heavyweightsYoutube Screengrab


Kher’s part in Silver Linings Playbook may have been small, but the courage he showed behind the scenes left a much bigger impact especially on his son.

Silver Linings Playbook went on to become a major success, picking up eight Oscar nominations. And somewhere in that journey was an Indian actor who quietly made sure he didn’t vanish from the frame.

hollywoodqisse with kopalrobert de nirosaaranshsilver linings playbookanupam kher

Related News

10 must-watch shows
Entertainment

10 must-watch shows dropping this April

hugh grant
UK

Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' Heathrow officer for asking his kids if he’s their dad

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt hanging from a plane
Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' trailer hints at Tom Cruise’s final and most dangerous mission

More For You

Hrithik Roshan Sparks Curiosity Across the U.S. with Viral Buzz

A viral meme comparing Hrithik at 50 to an average American man launches him into internet fame among the GenZ

Getty Images

Hrithik Roshan becomes a sensation in the US as Americans google 'Who's he?'

Hrithik Roshan is suddenly on everyone's radar in America, and it all started with a meme. A side-by-side image comparing the Bollywood actor at 50 with an ageing American man stirred up a frenzy online, leaving many Americans wondering, “Who is this guy?”

The viral post, captioned “50-year-olds in 1985 vs. 50-year-olds in 2025,” lit up social media. While many admired Roshan’s age-defying looks, others genuinely had no idea who he was. That changed quickly, as Bollywood fans rushed to introduce the “Greek God of Indian cinema” to curious users across platforms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Minecraft

Audience members chant “Chicken Jockey!” during Minecraft movie screenings, turning theatres into scenes of viral chaos

Instagram/Minecraft

'Minecraft’s' ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene sparks cinema mayhem, police step in across UK and US

The release of the Minecraft movie has brought more than just fans into cinemas: it’s brought chaos. From popcorn flying through the air to people shouting during key scenes, cinema chains around the world are struggling to keep things under control.

The film, which features big names like Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has seen a massive box office opening, raking in an estimated £109 million (₹1,140 crore) in the US and more than £78 million (₹816 crore) overseas. But while the numbers are strong, the experience in many theatres has taken a nosedive, especially for those who just came to watch a movie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone on set for 'King', reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful role

Getty Images

Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s ex in action thriller ‘King’

Deepika Padukone is set to join the cast of King, the much-anticipated action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been gaining buzz not just for its star-studded lineup but also for its storyline, where Deepika will reportedly take on an unexpected role.

According to reports, Deepika will play the mother of Suhana’s character and a former flame of Shah Rukh Khan’s lead role. While it’s not a full-length role, her presence is central to the plot’s emotional core. Her character is said to spark the main conflict that drives the story forward.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alfonso Cuarón taking over James Bond

Alfonso Cuarón, acclaimed director of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is at the centre of speculation about helming the next James Bond film

Getty Images

Is 'Harry Potter' director Alfonso Cuarón taking over James Bond? Here’s what we know so far!

It’s looking more and more likely that Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón could be behind the camera for the next James Bond movie. During a recent talk at the Paris Cinéma Club, Cuarón mentioned that he's in talks with Amazon and MGM about a project that he’s interested in handling “in his own way.” While he didn’t say the words “James Bond,” the hints were strong enough to spark serious buzz.

Amazon is wasting no time. After securing the rights to the Bond franchise in a major £800 million (₹8,400 crore) deal, the studio is keen to relaunch 007 with fresh energy. The producers, including David Heyman (Cuarón’s collaborator on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Amy Pascal, are reportedly assembling a new creative team. Writers are already on board, and a director is the next big piece.

Keep ReadingShow less
Travis Scott

Travis Scott's India debut sparks chaos as lakhs rush to BookMyShow for tickets

Getty Images

Travis Scott’s India debut creates ticket frenzy, second show added after overwhelming demand

Travis Scott’s upcoming India concert has stirred a storm online with his debut in the country. When tickets for his New Delhi show on October 18 went live on BookMyShow, lakhs of fans flooded the website, triggering long virtual queues, system delays, and a flood of memes comparing the waitlist to the dreaded JEE exam ranks.

The response was so massive that organisers quickly announced a second show on October 19 at the same venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets for both dates have been selling out rapidly despite technical glitches, leaving many disappointed and others proudly flaunting their successful bookings on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc