Website Logo
  • Monday, July 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Robert De Niro’s ‘About My Father’ to premiere on Lionsgate Play

About My Father is produced by Maniscalco, De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Brett Dier, and Kim Cattrall.

Robert De Niro (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro’s comedy movie About My Father will have its digital premiere on August 25 on Lionsgate Play.

A chaotic blend of cultures, the film is based on the real-life story of American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his father. Directed by Laura Teruso, the movie also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, and Brett Dier in titular roles.

“I guess you could say it’s about a father-son relationship; the father has criticism for the son, the son has criticism for the father. They have a relationship that’s not in huge dramatic ways; it’s a family comedy. It’s the kinda classic thing where Salvo, the father, is not crazy about the prospective in-laws.

“They are a bunch of stiffs and they’re not too sure about him either – the prospective son-in-law. But they (in-laws) do pretty well, they’re actually pretty nice about it, and Salvo – they tolerate Salvo, I guess. There are a couple of scenes where he says ‘what are you doing’ in this whole situation which is another classic one. I’m sure many families go through that, especially when it’s a whole cultural clash,” De Niro said in a statement.

About My Father is produced by Maniscalco, De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Brett Dier, and Kim Cattrall.

According to the official synopsis, the film centres around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancee (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family. The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

The film is written by Austen Earl and Maniscalco.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan releases ‘Jawan’ track ‘Zinda Banda’
Entertainment
‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ to release on JioCinema
Hollywood News
‘A pivotal moment,’ says Will Smith on Hollywood strikes
Hollywood News
Neelam Gill debunks dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio
FASHION
India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir exudes Punjabi vibes at Kunal Rawal’s show
News
Disturbed by trivialisation of Holocaust in ‘Bawaal’: Israeli embassy
NEWS
Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Double iSmart’
NEWS
Fareed Zakaria, Ahan Singh nominated for 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Awards
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Revisit some of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances
NEWS
Meghan Markle’s show ‘Suits’ makes new streaming record
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW