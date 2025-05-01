Skip to content
Robert De Niro ‘loves and supports’ daughter Airyn as she comes out as transgender

Airyn posted a message to her Instagram Story

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro affirms support for daughter Airyn

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Robert De Niro has publicly expressed his support for his daughter Airyn De Niro after she came out as transgender.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

De Niro shares 19-year-old Airyn and her twin brother Julian with actress Toukie Smith. He is also father to five other children, including his youngest daughter, Gia, who was born in 2023 with his current partner Tiffany Chen.

Airyn De Niro spoke about her transition in an interview published earlier this week with Them magazine. She credited the visibility of successful trans women, especially on social media, as a motivating force in her decision to come out publicly.

Story thanking those who had offered kind wordsInstagram/ voiceofairyn

“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me,” she said.

Describing herself as a “late bloomer,” Airyn added that her identity as a Black woman has become a meaningful part of her transition. “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Following the publication of the Them feature, Airyn posted a message to her Instagram Story thanking those who had offered kind words. “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me,” she wrote.

Responding to queries about professional representation, she added, “I am literally just a girl with a phone, so sorry if I miss your messages!”

airyn de nirotiffany chentoukie smithtrans womentransgenderrobert de niro

