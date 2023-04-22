Vipul Shah reveals Robert De Niro was to play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Hollywood remake of Aankhen

Helmed by Shah, the critically and commercially successful film recently clocked 21 years since its release in 2002.

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Aankhen

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, Aankhen was one of the most successful films of 2002 which continues to attract audiences upon its television premieres even today.

Sharing an interesting trivia, Shah revealed in an interview with Indian Express that there were plans to remake Aankhen in Hollywood with Robert De Niro stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan.

“It is today that we do not have many multi-starrers. In those days actors were happy to do them. I was lucky that Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Arjun Rampal happily gave me time to narrate the film and accepted it. Of course, I did not realise that I was getting such a massive set-up as my first film, which I realised today. At the time I had no idea any dynamics of multi- starrers or whatever, I was just going with a dream and conviction and that is what kept me going,” he said.

Talking about the film’s Hollywood remake, the director said, “The best feedback for the film was that Hollywood was genuinely interested in making this film and some Western filmmakers had also inquired about remake rights. Of course, I was not the producer so I don’t know why that didn’t materialise but at that time there was a conversation that Robert De Niro was going to be approached for Mr Bachchan’s part.”

