Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ starring Boman Irani and Shubhangi Dutt premieres in London

London’s Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios lit up on 21 May with the UK premiere of Tanvi The Great, the latest directorial effort from veteran actor Anupam Kher. After earning applause at its world premiere in Cannes earlier this year, the film made its London debut with a red carpet packed with stars and supporters from across the film, media, and business communities.

The screening was followed by a Q&A session led by Kher himself, giving audiences a glimpse into the emotional and creative journey behind the film. Among those in attendance were cast members Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the title role. Also present were well-known personalities like Gurinder Chadha, Adeel Akhtar, and M. Venkaiah Naidu, along with the studio’s patron Anil Agarwal.





Tanvi The Great follows the story of Tanvi Raina, a young autistic girl with a fierce dream to honour her late father by reaching the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield. Despite societal doubts and institutional rejection, Tanvi trains under a retired army officer and sets off on an unlikely path, powered by her own stubborn hope and inner strength.

The film refuses to treat Tanvi’s neurodivergence as a limitation. Instead, it frames her difference as a force of nature, quiet but unshakeable. At a time when representation of neurodiverse characters remains sparse in mainstream Indian cinema, this film stands out by refusing to flatten or dramatise Tanvi’s journey for sympathy.

Anupam Kher leads London premiere of 'Tanvi The Great' featuring Shubhangi Dutt and Boman Irani getty images





“This story isn’t about what Tanvi lacks. It’s about what she holds inside her: grit, purpose, and fire,” said Anupam Kher during the post-screening session.

For Shubhangi Dutt, portraying Tanvi wasn’t just a debut. It was a deep dive into a character who defies conventional labels. “She’s not waiting for permission to dream,” Dutt shared. “She simply goes for it.”

'Tanvi The Great' opens in London with Shubhangi Dutt and a story of courage getty images





The film’s message clearly resonated with the audience in London. As Anil Agarwal put it, “This isn’t just a film, it’s a mirror to society, showing us how often we underestimate those who quietly keep showing up and trying.”

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studio and featuring a powerhouse cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Iain Glen, and Arvind Swamy, will hit cinemas on 18 July 2025.