Shefali Shah reveals she turned down Kapoor & Sons and Neerja

Shefali Shah (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Actress Shefali Shah needs no introduction. She has delivered versatile performances in an array of Hindi films, at times stealing the show from the lead actors. While it is true that her credits include some amazing films, the actress has said no to several equally notable films over the years, the most remarkable ones being Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Neerja (2016).

During a Q&A session on Instagram, when a user asked Shah to name a film rejected by her that went on to become a hit at the box office, the actress quipped and wrote, “Many… Kapoor & Sons, Neerja.”

Apart from dropping the names of the aforementioned films, Shah also shared other interesting facts about her. Sharing her process of picking up a script, she said, “What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it.”

In spite of proving her acting prowess with a number of acclaimed projects such as Delhi Crime (2019), Dil Dhadakne Do (2016) and Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Shefali feels that she still has to learn a lot as an artist.

“Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips,” she told a fan who asked her to give tips on acting.

On the work front, Shefali Shah has her plate full with several interesting projects. These include both films and streaming shows. She will soon return to Netflix reprising the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the second season of the International Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime. She also headlines Disney+ Hotstar’s much-awaited medical drama series, Human. Her film projects include Doctor G and Darlings. Both films are yet to begin production.

