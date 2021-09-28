Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

Entertainment

Shamshera: First look poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveiled on the actor’s birthday

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A couple of days ago, Yash Raj Films announced the release dates of their upcoming movies, and one of them was Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The film is slated to release on 18th March 2022.

On Tuesday (28), Ranbir celebrates his 39th birthday, so YRF has shared a glimpse of the actor. They shared the first look poster of Shamshera on Twitter and wrote, “The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor | #Shamshera | #Shamshera18March2022 | #YRF50.”

Well, it’s a very intense poster and we have to say that it makes us eager to know more about the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a period action drama and Ranbir will be seen playing the role of a dacoit in the movie.

Talking about other films of Ranbir, the actor will be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy.

In Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was earlier slated to release on 18th March 2022, but now, Shamshera will release during the Holi festival weekend.

Meanwhile, Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. The film is slated to release on Dussehra 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun
Entertainment
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer might get a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square NYC
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in Mallorca next…
Entertainment
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Liger
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for Extraction 2
Entertainment
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new crime drama series…
Entertainment
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October 15 release date
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film shoot that inspired…
Entertainment
Dev Patel on The Green Knight and his upcoming directorial debut Money Man
Entertainment
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Covid-19 vaccine…
Moeen Ali: “I hope I’ve inspired the next generation of…
Inzamam-ul-Haq recovering from surgery after suffering heart attack
Labour MP evokes Gandhi, India’s independence struggle in her speech
Claudia Webbe MP threatened a woman with acid, court hears
Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun