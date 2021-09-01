Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2

Shaheer Sheikh (Photo credit: ALTBalaji)

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited streaming show Pavitra Rishta 2, starring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles. The show is the reboot of the hit ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta, which starred Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in central characters.

While speaking about his character at the trailer launch, actor Shaheer Sheikh said that he was a bit nervous in the beginning. “But when I came on the set, it felt like the character automatically seeped into me. I did not have to put in any extra effort. As soon as I understood the character, I wanted to give it my hundred per cent, and it happened on its own,” he said. “According to me, this is the purest and earnest character that I have ever played. There is purity in his heart, which you can feel.”

Sushant Singh Rajput played Manav Deshmukh in the first season of the show. Talking about the pressure of stepping into their shoes, Sheikh said, “Of course, it is a big responsibility, and whether people would accept me or not was always a question on my mind. But I have always approached a project with an intention to give my hundred per cent to it, and after that whatever the response will be I will accept it.”

When asked if there is any similarity between him and Manav, the actor said. “Manav is really too nice. He is a gentleman and is a beautiful soul. I am not like that, and to achieve that is not easy for any human being in today’s time. But he does inspire me to be a better person,” the actor signs off.

Pavitra Rishta 2, which went on floors in July, is set to premiere on 15th September 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

