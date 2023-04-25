Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Bollywood News

Shah Rukh in Kashmir to shoot a song for his next Dunki

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film Jawan alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently flying high on the massive success of his recently released action thriller film Pathaan.

Meanwhile, speculations around his resuming the shoot of his upcoming film Dunki started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Monday.

SRK jetted off to Kashmir and several videos of the actor have gone viral.

In the videos, King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck.

The major reason behind fans’ speculations was the actor’s look.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh will be shooting for director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

Take a look at some of the viral videos:

Dunki marks the first collaboration of the Don actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film Jawan alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

