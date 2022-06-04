Shah Rukh and Kajol’s son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Jibraan Khan gears up for a full-fledged debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound

In addition to Jibraan Khan, Ishq Vishk Rebound will also mark the acting debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan,

Jibraan Khan (Photo credit: Jibraan Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jibraan Khan, who is best known for his role as a child actor in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), is set to make his debut in a starring role in Tips Industries’ upcoming production venture, Ishq Vishk Rebound. As the title aptly suggests, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a spiritual sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which launched the careers of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

Jibraan played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in K3G. Apart from SRK and Kajol, Jibraan also appeared alongside Farida Jalal, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in several scenes. He has one of the most memorable scenes from the film to his credit where his character sings India’s national anthem during a school function, in the presence of hundreds of British children, surprising not only the crowd but his own parents.

After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jibraan appeared in such unnoticeable films as Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001) and Rishtey (2002). Now, he is set to make his full-fledged debut as an adult actor.

He took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an announcement video of the film, which also revealed the first look of the cast.

He captioned it, “Dreams do come true,” adding heart emojis.

He also shared the logline of the film which read, “When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on.”

In addition to Jibraan Khan, Ishq Vishk Rebound will also mark the acting debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan. It will also star Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. Filming has begun and the makers are planning to release the film next year.

For those not in the know, Jibraan is the son of veteran actor Firoz Khan who shot to overnight fame after playing the character of Arjun in BR Chopra’s television series Mahabharat.

