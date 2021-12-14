Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Entertainment

Karan Johar on 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the most-loved Hindi films not only in India but also across the globe, has clocked 20 years of its theatrical release. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday took a trip down the memory lane to share what went behind the making of his blockbuster 20 years ago.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around an Indian family which faces troubles and misunderstandings.

Johar, 49, took to social media to share glimpses from the world of K3G, as it is widely known among cinegoers on the 20th anniversary of the film’s release on Tuesday. “Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became part of pop culture. The dialogues became part of everyday conversation, each scene and sequence was beautifully conceptualised, the costumes set fashion trends that exist even today, the dance moves are followed even today on various occasions, besides the music of the film lives on even today,” the director recalled.

“20 years later I am so happy to have created something that brought so much joy across the world and forever indebted to the legendary cast who I am proud to call my friends and family.”

In a four-minute video clip, Johar shared moments from the film and recalled the contribution of every department towards its making.

“A film, a journey and memories that are indispensable”, he said, adding, “I feel sometimes I don’t have words to describe my feeling when it comes to this film, drama, emotion, sentiments, something that I grew up on.”

The director-producer said the true challenge was justifying the icons that he cast in the film. “…The icons that I was bringing together on celluloid Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – the living legends and the eternal duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol – who are dearest to my heart since my very first film. And the trendsetters of that era Hrithik and Kareena and even today,” he added.

He also shared that he has heard many people across the world sing and dance to popular tracks from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham like ‘Say Shava Shava’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at family functions, weddings, celebrations, etc.

Johar also lauded the efforts of choreographer Farah Khan, costume designer Manish Malhotra, production designer Sharmishta Roy and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. He said his filmmaker father, late Yash Johar, who appears in the video, fell in love with the caption of K3G. “What I loved the most is, the caption of the film, that is, ‘it’s all about loving your parents’. I don’t think anyone has ever given me such a beautiful gift,” he said.

To celebrate the 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and fans have been sharing videos and messages on social media, recreating their favourite scenes from the movie.

Upon its release on December 14, 2001, the film received polarised reactions from critics but commercially it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

