Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sargun Mehta not impressed with Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha; says, ‘could have done better’

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in important roles.

Sargun Mehta and Aamir Khan (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been missing from the silver screen for almost four years. His last release was Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, which bombed at the box office. Khan will next be seen in his home production Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the successful Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Khan unveiled the trailer of the film a couple of weeks. While some heaped praises on the trailer and said they were looking forward to watching the film, others did not seem pleased and complained that it reminded them of Khan’s character in Dhoom 3. Khan plays a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha and the trailer also drew criticism for his Punjabi accent.

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta, who has also headlined several successful Hindi shows, recently reacted to memes on Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in the film. She said that the superstar could have done better. “If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and uses too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it,” she said.

The actress went on to add, “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has been calm and has worked really hard.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in 2017, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in important roles.

The film is set to release on August 11, 2022. It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which comes out on the same date.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around,’ says Stranger Things star David Harbour as…
Entertainment
With $1.4 billion net worth, Rihanna becomes the youngest self-made billionaire
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth unrecognisable in first images from sets of Mad Max prequel Furiosa – see…
Entertainment
‘There’s a great pleasure in playing a villain’: Christian Bale on playing Gorr the Butcher…
Entertainment
Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to headline Netflix’s Pain Hustlers
Entertainment
Victoria Beckham on protecting daughter from social media negativity, says, ‘she’s quite disgusted…
Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 crosses one billion viewing hours; becomes second Netflix original to…
Entertainment
Deepti Naval feels Bollywood being singled out as ‘worst place in the world’:…
Entertainment
James Cameron says he might pass on the baton to new director after…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to join forces for Yash Raj Films’…
News
From Shahid Kapoor to Farhan Khan and Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap, Shabana…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Triathlon becomes the first British sport to create ‘open’ category…
‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around,’ says Stranger…
We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played…
IMF intends to ban Pakistan from seeking more Chinese loans:…
Man guilty of murdering British Indian mother in London and…
Sargun Mehta not impressed with Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in…