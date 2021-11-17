Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV

Gupt Gyaan Poster (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video)

By: Mohnish Singh

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Saqib Pandor’s short film, Gupt Gyaan, is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on November 18. Gupt Gyaan stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in the lead roles. It is the second film of the multi-film collaboration between Amazon miniTV and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

miniTV is a free, mobile video entertainment service within Amazon’s mobile shopping app, which serves as a TV-in-pocket for every single Amazon customer in India.

“Amazon miniTV is committed to bringing quality content for free to its consumers and in this direction, Gupt Gyaan will surely enrich our library of award-winning short films available on the service. Continuing to set the entertainment bar as high as ever, we are delighted to collaborate with Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment once again for another interesting movie.”, said Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Gupt Gyaan is a short film that is made envisioning Sikhya Entertainment’s motto of creating powerful and compelling narratives. With Amazon miniTV’s wide reach, we are glad that hundreds and millions of Indians from all parts of the country will be able to enjoy this short film for free,” said Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment.

“It has been such a privilege to bring our creative vision to life with Gupt Gyaan,” commented Saqib Pandor, director of Gupt Gyaan. “While romantic stories at large strike the right chord with audiences, the added excitement amongst them comes from how a story is distinctly narrated. Through this movie, we have attempted to depict the nuances and essence of a relationship between two teenagers in a very authentic manner. I’m sure audiences will enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed creating it.” he added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.