Sanjay Dutt wraps up first schedule of his next Ghudchadhi

Sanjay Dutt (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has finished filming the first schedule of his next film Ghudchadhi.

The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the update on the film, which is being directed by Binoy Gandhi.

“Here’s to wrapping the first schedule of Ghudchadi in the beautiful cities of Delhi and Jaipur. On to the next one,” Dutt wrote along with a photo with the film’s cast and crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

In addition to Dutt, Ghudchadhi also features actor Raveena Tandon and popular television actor Parth Samthan.

Apart from Ghudchadhi, Sanjay Dutt has a number of exciting projects at various stages of development. He currently awaited the release of his much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2, which is a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 (2018).

The film also stars Kannada superstar Yash, Srinidhi, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is set to release on April 14, 2022.

Dutta also has Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj and Shamshera in the pipeline. Both films have faced an inordinate delay in their release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also starring Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj is scheduled to hit the marquee on June 3, while Shamshera, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, releases on March 18.

The actor was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), which was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.